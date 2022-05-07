3-yr-old cousins drown in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, May 6: Two children, both cousins aged three, have drowned in a pond in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mosaiba Akhter, daughter of Jewel Miah of Tinlakhpir village of the upazila, and her cousin Sanaul Haque.

The tragedy occurred in Tinlakhpir village of the upazila on Thursday.

Monir Hossain, a local union council member, said Sanaul came with his family to visit his grandfather's house in the village during the Eid holidays. "In the afternoon, he was playing with his cousin when both of them fell into the pond and downed."

Officer-in-charge of Kasba Police Station, Mohammad Alamgir Bhuiyan, said that cops were sent to the spot "after we were alerted". -UNB







