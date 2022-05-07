Teenager stabbed to death at Kamrangirchar

A teenage boy was stabbed to death by some unidentified miscreants in Kurarghat area of Kamrangirchar around 8:30pm on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 15, son of Bahar Miah of Shaheed Nagar in the city's Lalbagh area.

"Local rushed him to Dhaka Sir Salimullah Medical College (Mitford) Hospital in critical condition where the on-duty doctor declared him dead," Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kamrangirchar Police Station Kabirul Islam confirmed the matter.

The body was kept in the morgue for autopsy. -BSS









