Digital era to be time of cashless society: Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said conventional trade in the digital era would become digital trade due to unavoidable reasons and it would be the time of cashless society.

"The civilization of paper is on its way to extinction. In the near future there would be nothing called paper due to natural and technological reasons," he said.

The minister said this while addressing an online post-Eid reunion of e- Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Thursday night.

Presided over by e-CAB president Shomi Kaiser and conducted by its general secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, the online function was also addressed by the members of the country's e-Commerce entrepreneurs' body.

The Posts and Telecommunications Minister in his speech further said there is no alternative to attain digital efficiency and it is necessary to take integrated initiative to turn digital commerce into a proper trade sector. -BSS











