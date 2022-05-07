Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Digital era to be time of cashless society: Jabbar

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said conventional trade in the digital era would become digital trade due to unavoidable reasons and it would be the time of cashless society.
"The civilization of paper is on its way to extinction. In the near future there would be nothing called paper due to natural and technological reasons," he said.
The minister said this while addressing an online post-Eid reunion of e- Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Thursday night.
Presided over by e-CAB president Shomi Kaiser and conducted by its general secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, the online function was also addressed by the members of the country's e-Commerce entrepreneurs' body.
The Posts and Telecommunications Minister in his speech further said there is no alternative to attain digital efficiency and it is necessary to take integrated initiative to turn digital commerce into a proper trade sector.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing college student found dead in Rajshahi
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Most of the footpath shops are still not opened due to Eid holidays
Fake RAB man held with false documents in Joypurhat
3-yr-old cousins drown in B’baria
Teenager stabbed to death at Kamrangirchar
Digital era to be time of cashless society: Jabbar
A three-way collision between a truck, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft