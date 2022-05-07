Rains to drench 8 divisions

Expect some reprieve from the summer heat, as the weatherman has predicted showers in the eight divisions of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours.

Rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

This is because a low pressure area that has formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas is likely to intensify, a weather official said on Friday.

The trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas, as per the weather bulletin.

According to the weather department, the day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. -UNB











