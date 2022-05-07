Video
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:34 PM
BNP’s politics is to spread rumours, anti-state falsehood: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

COX'S BAZAR, May 6: Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the politics of BNP is to spread rumours and anti-state falsehood as they cannot see the unprecedented development in the country.
"We couldn't see (beside people) BNP, Jamaat or any other party during the corona situation. Leaders and activists of Awami League stood by the side of people, extended all out support to them, distributed health safety materials. Several thousand leaders and activists lost their lives in this way. Five leaders of Awami League central committee died at that time. Many parliamentarians also died," he said.
The minister said this while addressing a views exchange meeting with the district unit of Awami League in Cox's Bazar Friday afternoon.
Presided over by Cox's Bazar district Awami League acting presided Adv Faridul Islam Chowdhury, the meeting was held at Hill Down Circuit House in the town.
"This time people were able to go to their villages to celebrate the Eid with their loved ones smoothly. But Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is telling the opposite. Their only job is to spread falsehood. Their politics is limited within this," the information minister added.
Dr Hasan Mahmud further said the extraordinary development in the country is taking place only because of the magical leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "We have to raise these success cases before the people. We have to raise the truth against the falsehood of BNP, Jamaat clique. And by this, it would be possible to achieve groundbreaking victory in the next general election again," he also said. Urging the leaders and activists to cut all ties with the people who behave arrogantly, Dr Hasan Mahmud, also the joint general secretary of the party, said, "We cannot allow the people to be afraid of Awami League because of a handful of leaders and activists."
"We have to put in leading positions those who have contributed to the party, made sacrifices. Wealth of any party men cannot be considered in any way for electing leaders. Our party president never considered such things. She said, now everyone wants to do politics of Awami League, everyone wants to get on the boat (election symbol of Awami League). But the direction from the centre to grassroots is that all the people should not be allowed on the boat. Awami League doesn't need those people who don't believe in the policy or ideology of Awami League, only wants party post for their personal gain," he added.     -BSS


