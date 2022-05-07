

Muhith’s dua mahfil today

The dua mahfil will be held after Asr prayer, confirmed Muhith's younger brother Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Momen also requested the relatives and well-wishers to join the prayer session.

Muhith was a language movement veteran and valiant freedom fighter. He was elected Member of Parliament from Sylhet-1 constituency.

He, as finance minister of the Awami League government, presented the budget in parliament for 10 years at a stretch.

It was during his tenure that the size of the budget expanded.

Muhith passed away in the wee hours April 30 in Dhaka after a prolonged illness at age of 88. He was laid to rest in his family graveyard at Rainagar in Sylhet.

He left behind his wife Sabia Muhith, daughter Samina, sons Shahed and Samir, and many family members, friends and well-wishers. -UNB











A dua mahfil for salvation of the departed soul of former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith will be held at Gulshan (Azad) mosque in the city on Saturday.The dua mahfil will be held after Asr prayer, confirmed Muhith's younger brother Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.Momen also requested the relatives and well-wishers to join the prayer session.Muhith was a language movement veteran and valiant freedom fighter. He was elected Member of Parliament from Sylhet-1 constituency.He, as finance minister of the Awami League government, presented the budget in parliament for 10 years at a stretch.It was during his tenure that the size of the budget expanded.Muhith passed away in the wee hours April 30 in Dhaka after a prolonged illness at age of 88. He was laid to rest in his family graveyard at Rainagar in Sylhet.He left behind his wife Sabia Muhith, daughter Samina, sons Shahed and Samir, and many family members, friends and well-wishers. -UNB