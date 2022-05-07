Video
Saturday, 7 May, 2022
Editorial

Eid Holidays turning into death traps

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Over the recent years our roads have increasingly turned into manifested death traps for Eid Holiday makers. By the time holidays are about to come to an end, at least 48 people have been killed and dozens other injured in separate road accidents across the country over the past four days. And millions more are yet to return to cities next week.

However, Eid time road accidents have shot up at an alarming rate in the country while traffic and road authorities are failing to ensure passengers' safe back and forth journeys. Despite hundreds of accidents in recent years, no effective step has been taken to bring accidents down.

It is the same with growing number of accidents occurring at our waterways.

It now seems, traffic rules also takes a 'holiday' with holiday makers leaving our roads in a perilous state. Previously, passengers' journey to their homes had been relatively safer to their return journeys due to active presence of all the agencies concerned. Now that too has come under threat.

The point, however, during Eid holidays violating traffic rules turns rampant in empty roads coupled with a mad rush triggering rash driving. On that note - The tendency to violate traffic law is driven from a basic sense of insecurity, and also little enforcement of law. Impunity is also another factor.

Moreover, with more vehicles and pedestrians on the road, chances of accidents rise. Besides, vehicles such as passenger buses are usually over crowded. So, even if the number of accidents remains the same, the number of deaths keeps mounting. The same scene is witnessed in our launches and steamers during two Eid festivals.

Given the growing number of transports and passengers plying our roads soon, it is time to deploy highway police with an additional auxiliary force. Unnecessary speed breakers must be removed from the high ways and main roads.

Illegal and risky three-wheelers and bikers on largely empty roads have been reportedly the main cause behind most accidents since Eid day. This predicament must be promptly and efficiently addressed. Whatever the specific reasons may be for the high death figure in this festival season time around, the truth is that our roads are among the most unsafe in the world, and the number of road accidents recorded appears at the top of any global list.

We mourn standing beside the bereaved family members of the unfortunate 48 victims of recent accidents, and call on authorities concerned to take necessary measures to prevent potential accidents lurking in our roads.

We don't expect a single more Eid holidaymaker to get killed in road accidents in the upcoming days.



