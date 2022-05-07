Close illegal diagnostic centres

Dear Sir,

According to the latest data of the Department of Health in Bangladesh in 2018, there are about five thousand diagnostic centres in the country. It can be said that it has increased several times now. The names of these centers are also changing overnight. Extra money is being collected without following the government rules. Many of these diagnostic centres do not have any testing equipment or physicians and medical technologists. Collecting samples from patients in the name of examination and making fake report using the name of a doctor is their business.



At different times in many diagnostic centres of the country, pathological test reports with expired chemical ingredients, reporting without tests, keeping contaminated blood in the laboratory, not having a license, extra fees from patients and various irregularities are found. Most of the diagnostic centers are running through fraud. Many do not have doctors or technicians. The owners of these diagnostic centres are running the business by pulling signboards and ignoring the rules and regulations.



The pathology report is even being signed by the deceased doctor. Most of these illegal organizations do not care about the minimum hygiene. These organizations do not have proper waste management, trained staff and modern equipment. There are several fake doctors involved in this illegal business. These institutions do not have the necessary equipment. The opening of the Diagnostic Centre requires clearance from the Department of Narcotics Control, Environment, Department of Atomic Energy and Trade License, TIN and VAT Registration Certificate. But more than half of the diagnostic centres are operating without the approval of the Department of Health. As a result, patients are regularly cheated. Therefore, it is necessary to take necessary steps to stop fake service organizations soon. Legal action should be taken against unauthorized and illegal organizations.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)