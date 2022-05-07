Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Close illegal diagnostic centres

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

Dear Sir,
According to the latest data of the Department of Health in Bangladesh in 2018, there are about five thousand diagnostic centres in the country. It can be said that it has increased several times now. The names of these centers are also changing overnight. Extra money is being collected without following the government rules. Many of these diagnostic centres do not have any testing equipment or physicians and medical technologists. Collecting samples from patients in the name of examination and making fake report using the name of a doctor is their business.

At different times in many diagnostic centres of the country, pathological test reports with expired chemical ingredients, reporting without tests, keeping contaminated blood in the laboratory, not having a license, extra fees from patients and various irregularities are found. Most of the diagnostic centers are running through fraud. Many do not have doctors or technicians. The owners of these diagnostic centres are running the business by pulling signboards and ignoring the rules and regulations.

The pathology report is even being signed by the deceased doctor. Most of these illegal organizations do not care about the minimum hygiene. These organizations do not have proper waste management, trained staff and modern equipment. There are several fake doctors involved in this illegal business. These institutions do not have the necessary equipment. The opening of the Diagnostic Centre requires clearance from the Department of Narcotics Control, Environment, Department of Atomic Energy and Trade License, TIN and VAT Registration Certificate. But more than half of the diagnostic centres are operating without the approval of the Department of Health. As a result, patients are regularly cheated. Therefore, it is necessary to take necessary steps to stop fake service organizations soon. Legal action should be taken against unauthorized and illegal organizations.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Close illegal diagnostic centres
Europeans and Islamophobia
Development and modernisation of Bangladesh Army over the last decade
Ensuring expatriates’ safety and welfare
Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: A familiar Eid after the pandemic
Take effective anti-rat measures
Importance of including sex education in curricula
Ukraine: From breadbasket to breadcrumbs


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft