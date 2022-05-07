Europeans and Islamophobia

The celebration of Eid is covering up the whole Muslim world; however, I could not feel the celebration inside me. I could not consider the time as the time of 'celebration' when 'humanism' is degrading and decreasing day-by-day on the basis of religion, although religion is the mother of 'humanism'.



On one hand, the Muslim world is celebrating, and on the other hand the Muslims in Europe and the Middle East facing grave dangers for 'being Muslim'. The dual nature of the Europeans is considering Muslim refugees as "colonizers".



They are ready to accept the Ukrainians as refugees, but neglect the Muslims only and only for the 'religious hierarchy'. Moreover, when we are celebrating Eid over here, the Muslim refugees of Ukraine are leading an inhuman life.



According to the different news and journals, the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushes on and destroys numerous lives. More than 1.7 million refugees have now gone to neighbouring countries. The UN's high commissioner for refugees called the current situation, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.



However, several European countries have welcomed those fleeing, including over one million in Poland, 180,000 in Hungary, 128,000 in Slovakia, 83,000 in Moldova, and 79,000 in Romania.



Keeping aside the 'humanism', the right-wing and populist politicians in Europe have used this opportunity to draw a difference between Ukrainian refugees and 'those from somewhere else' - namely in the Middle East and Muslim countries.

Moreover, the statement of Spanish congressional representative and leader of the far-right Vox party Santiago Abascal is projecting this idea.



However, this is not his thoughts and ideology only, the most of the Europeans' thought is built through this concept. He stated, "Anyone can tell the difference between them (Ukrainian refugees) and the invasion of young military-aged men of Muslim origin who have launched themselves against European borders in an attempt to destabilize and colonize it,"



Furthermore, in Bulgaria, President Rumen Radev delivered his racist stereotype notion about refugees from outside of Europe being linked to terrorism and criminality.



Referring to Ukrainians, he told journalists, "These are not the refugees we are used to these people are Europeans. These people are intelligent, they are educated, people... This is not the refugee wave we have been used to, people we were not sure about their identity, people with unclear pasts, who could have been even terrorists. In other words, there is not a single European country now that is afraid of the current wave of refugees."



Besides, the statement of Dimitris Kairidis, the ruling party MP of Greece, is projecting this thought as clear as water. He said during a live TV broadcast, "We will, of course, help all Ukrainians. But we say no to inviting 2,300 Afghans and Syrians, etc. with asylum in Ukraine as well as potentially up to +10,000 more from the Middle East."



This concept of the Europeans is expressing the fact of 'duality' among them. Already the presence of around 25 million Muslims in the countries of the European Union is flaring controversy, fear, and sometimes hatred.



This 'otherizing' notion of the Europeans is providing a feeling of an open threat to national identity, domestic security, and the social fabric from the Muslims, and the Muslims are pondering that the majority of Europeans reject their presence and anathematize and caricaturist their religion.



This kind of notion is problematic for both the native Europeans and migrant Muslims. The treatment of the European leaders toward the Middle East and other Muslim nations bound them to think of the Muslims as 'terrorists'. This Islamophobia is tearing apart the thread of humanism among Europeans and Muslims.



Islamophobia is being used as the "useful foreign demon" in the Middle East, however, now hampering the peace of the Europeans. Of Course, I know some radical fanatic terrorists have tried to destroy the peace of the world, but we must not forget that "terrorism has no religion."



This Islamophobia is the origin of the dual nature among the European people. They should not consider this as the 'general practice', but must think of a solution to it. These kinds of thoughtcannot build a peaceful Europe or a peaceful world.



From generation to generation this hatred will flow, and humankind will lose its basic trait, 'humanism'. Then, the whole world will echo the voice of those politicians and that will be a disaster for the whole human being.



On the other hand, when we are not considering any facts above and celebrate Eid, the Ukrainian Muslims are leading an inhuman life in Ukraine. They have struggled through the whole month of Ramadan and their 'Eid' has arrived.



However, could we connect with their heart and feel their situation and condition after completing one month of self-restraining? Most of us could not.



It is naturally hard to realize, sitting under a peaceful sky, about the brothers and sisters who are always ready to welcome the upcoming bomb from the sky. It is tough to understand the situation of those families who are having their evening meal keeping their ears high for hearing the siren, whereas we are taking our meal at Ramadaan after hearing the mesmerizing tone of our Adhan.



Of course, we will not realize them when we have plenty of food and they have nothing but a handful of meals. If we could realize then our way of celebrating will be different from now. The whole Muslim world, today, has forgotten those refugees like they have forgotten the Afghans, Syrians, Lebanese, Bosnians, and Iraqis before.



Therefore, the fact of 'dual nature' among the Europeans towards refugees is hindering the natural progress of 'humanism', and the 'Eid' celebration is pointing towards Muslims' self-centered notion.



We must enrich our thoughts and struggle for a world where there will be no words like 'Islamophobia', 'Dualistic nature', and 'Self-centred notion'. There will be peace and harmony, and the whole human being will celebrate all the celebrations whatever their origin and religion are.

