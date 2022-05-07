Development and modernisation of Bangladesh Army over the last decade

Over the past decades, there has been an unprecedented rise in the organisational structure of Bangladesh Army. Raising of three complete infantry divisions (7, 10, and 17 Infantry Division), eight infantry brigades, three artillery brigades, one independent air defence artillery brigade, one para commando brigade, one riverine brigade and one composite brigade are the remarkable addition made to meet the Forces Goal-2030.



Besides, two-engineer construction battalion, Army War Game Centre and Adhoc Army Aviation Group were raised. During this period, one infantry brigade and eight infantry battalions have been converted into mechanised brigade and mechanised unit respectively. Two infantry battalions have been converted into para commando battalions.



Bangladesh Army has reached one step ahead in forming a modern and up-to-date force over the last decade by providing opportunities for advanced training to its men both at home and abroad. Trainees have also been sent to India, China, Turkey, Russia, USA, Canada, Pakistan, Brunei and other countries through mutual military training.



As part of the joint training exercise, joint military exercises have been organised with various countries including the United States, India, United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. All of these pieces of training have resulted in the development of mutual skills and the creation of a cohesive and congenial atmosphere in the state and beyond.



Over the past decade, a good number of arms, ammunition, and equipment have been purchased to modernise the different arms and services.



Fourth-generation tank MBT-2000, Armoured Recovery Vehicle, Armoured Personnel Carrier BTR-80, Tank Transporter, Mine Detector, Radio Relay Station, Field Telephone Exchange, Weapon Locating Radar, Self-propelled gun, Sound Ranging Equipment, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Anti-Tank Weapons and Light Armoured Vehicles Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM-Egg 90), Air Ambulance etcare the remarkable addition for capacity building of Bangladesh army.



New equipments like SHORAD, VSHORAD, ORLICON, UAV etc are also included to make the force fighting feet. French-made Daphine Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter (Training), Fixed Wing Medium Aircraft UT (Multi-Engine), Fixed Wing Light Aircraft (Training) Single Engine, Radar Control, AD Gun System (Advanced) SU-90M etc are purchased to meet up the challenges in air logistics.



Over the past decade, Bangladesh Army has successfully carried out its mission with utmost efficiency and professionalism in various operations at Chattagram Hill Tracts. With the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's political wisdom and foresight effort, the historic agreement of peace accord was signed on 02 December 1997.



With the joint efforts of political, administrative and military leaders a lasting and peaceful solution to the long conflict and crisis has come to a conclusion. A review of the eventful period of fifty years before this historic Chattagram Hill Tracts Peace Accord shows that it was a history of conflict, crisis, scepticism and instability. And the post-peace period's history is a gleaming chapter of peace-prosperity with limitless possibilities.



In these long fifty years, a significant number of Bangladesh Army members have sacrificed their precious lives to maintain peace and tranquillity in the hilly areas. Due to this immeasurable sacrifice, domestic and foreign tourists are visiting the hilly areas today and roaming freely.



After gaining permanent membership of the United Nations through the visionary foreign policy of the Father of the Nation in 1974, Bangladesh started its journey in the UN peacekeeping mission by sending 31 military observers to the United Nations Iraq-Iran Military Observer Group (UNIMOG) in two phases in 1988.



These UN peacekeeping missions have uniquely introduced Bangladesh to the world of peacekeeping operations. Bangladesh, once regarded as a backward country plagued by famine and poverty, is today regarded as a humanitarian powerhouse in the international stage.



Bangladesh has held the honour of sending the most number of peacekeepers. By sending female officers and soldiers to UN peacekeeping operations, Bangladesh Army has established itself as a pioneer in the world.



Recently, by sending a female engagement team, Bangladesh Army has proved that the women of Bangladesh are not backward today. Female officers and soldiers of Bangladesh Army are working relentlessly to establish peace in remote areas of Africa. Friendly behaviour, humanitarian attributes, discipline, respect for the UN mandate, neutrality, and spontaneous participation in human rights initiatives, Bangladeshi peacekeepers' reputation are exemplary.



In the 1st National Election held on 7 March 1973, Bangladesh Army was deployed for the first time under the provision of 'In Aid to Civil Power'. Following this, Bangladesh Army was in charge of external security in almost all the elections from 1973 till date.



In addition, over the past few decades, Bangladesh Army has been a partner in national development by building physical infrastructures. In this case, the Corps of Engineers of Bangladesh Army has left its mark of professionalism with great reputation and efficiency.



As a construction supervision consultant on the Padma Multipurpose Bridge construction project and other assigned construction projects, Bangladesh Army contributing in national development activities over the past few decades through 'In Aid to Civil Power'. Jajira and Mawa Road Construction, Thanchi-Alikadam road construction project, Mahipal flyover construction project, Bahaddarhat flyover construction, Dhanmondi Lake development project, 100 feet canal excavation project on 300 feet road are among the latest inclusions.



From 1997 to 2012, Bangladesh Army has rehabilitated more than one lakh families by constructing 10,621 barracks through shelter-housing projects (Asrayan) at the initiative of Bangabandhu's worthy daughter, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Following the landmark step taken by the daughter of Bangabandhu in 2000 by including female officers in Bangladesh Army, female soldiers were included for the first time in 2014. Two female pilots, Captain (now Major) NaziaNusrat Hossain and Captain (now Major) Shahrina Binte Anwar, the first female paratrooper Captain (now Major) Jannatul Ferdous, the first female Major General Susanne Geeti, the first female Contingent Commander in the UN peacekeeping mission Colonel (now Brigadier General) Nazma Begum are the iconic example for the whole nation.



The advancement of women to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and commands in various important fields by the female officers were significant. There were also significant achievements with the participation and success of female officers in the Defence Service Command and Staff College. Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dedicated effort and a strong commitment to empowering women, Bangladesh Army played an important role in creating an equal and pleasant environment in the workplace.



Over the past decade and during her first tenure (1996-2001), Hon'ble Prime Minister has made the Army an important partner in the expansion of higher education through the path shown by the Father of the Nation. In the last decade, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and 22 Cantonment Public Schools and Colleges have been established in different cantonments of the country.



Since 2009, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), three science and technology universities at Cumilla, Syedpur and Kadirabad Cantonment, two institute of Business Administration at Savar and Sylhet Cantonment, eighteen cantonment public schools and colleges and English version schools and colleges have been established in different cantonments including Army Medical College and Nursing College.



Ten branches of 'Proyash' are being run in different cantonments including central efforts in Dhaka cantonment to provide education as well as training in multi-faceted activities to cater children with special needs. Bangladesh Army has made substantial contributions in every field of education in Bangladesh during the last fifty years, including secondary, higher secondary, university, technical, technology, and medical education.



Students who receive higher education from any of these institutions contribute significantly in the national and international arena.



Over the past decade, the Government has undertaken important reforms in every CMH of the country, including Dhaka CMH, intending to modernise and improve the medical facilities for the Armed Forces as well as Bangladesh Army. Dhaka CMH has a number of important departments including a modern cancer centre. Besides, an up-to-date 34-bed ICU has been set up at CMH Dhaka by enlarging and renovating the former ICU-1 (10 beds).



In addition, the establishment of a Foreign Medical Assistance Cell and the preparation and design of a new infertility centre for the treatment of patients with complex and incurable diseases have been completed and the work has been carried out for the treatment of hearing-impaired people.



Bangladesh Army's success in combating the global epidemic is well recognised. It is currently the country's role model in COVID-19 medical management. In the field of medicine, CMH is a young and exemplary institution in Bangladesh.



The current government's actions over the last decade have played a significant role in establishing this position. During her visit to a unit of Dhaka Cantonment on 13 October 1996, Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina realised the need for providing staple food rice in the soldier's daily meal for twice instead of ruti. The present government has set many humanitarian examples by taking and implementing various welfare measures to improve the quality of life of army personnel.



Notable among these are the army housing projects, provision of high-quality logistics, construction of multi-storied family housing, increase of ration scale, up-gradation of Junior Commissioned Officers' status from 2nd class to 1st class and Sergeant from 3rd class to 2nd class. Besides, on 8 October 2015at Mirpur DOHS, the Hon'ble Prime Minister also handed over the flats to the families of the martyrs of BDR Carnage and UN peacekeeping missions.



When one considers the history of Bangladesh Army over the last fifty years, it reveals that this force has proven itself to be a modern, professional, and up-to-date force capable of meeting the challenges of diverse global and national security concerns both at home and abroad.



In order to realise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a strong, well-organised and modern army for the country, the Government of Bangabandhu's praiseworthy daughter has been rapidly increasing the capacity of Bangladesh Army with sincerity and foresight. With the Forces Goal-2030 in mind, the ongoing path for a developed Bangladesh will lead Bangladesh Army to new heights.

The writer is a serving

Military Officer









