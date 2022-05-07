

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: A familiar Eid after the pandemic



In every Eid festivity socialization plays an important part. Usually, people love to visit their dear and near ones, engage themselves in many social activities in the Eid holidays. But those Eids were in many cases joyless and people hardly had scopes to go for outing and spend quality holidays with their families and relatives.



Their hearts were hardly filled with the joy of Eid. They were deprived of the familiar taste of Eid in many cases as every nation was undergoing heavy burden of the Covid-19 pandemic. We saw those Eids celebrated amid nationwide lockdown due to health emergency.



In those Eids, there were no congregations at the Eidghamaidans, rather in a small scale the government of the Muslim countries instructed their people to perform their Eid prayers in the mosques. The Muslimdevotees had to abide by health restrictions during their Eid prayers, and there were no traditional exchange of hugs among fellow devotees.



In Bangladesh, it is usually to be a tradition that ahead of Eid Muslims buy newdresses and many necessaries but due to the shutdown of shopping centers they hardly saw scopes to collect all those from the market. Usually,a big business of the clothing stores happen ahead of Eid but Covid -19 made an ebb to that business. To observe Eid in the pandemic, difficulties the Muslim devotees faced were all around. Again, it was frequently noticed that people were violating health rules.



Going to the countryside and spending Eid with all family members have been the tradition of the people in our country for ages. Defying health directions of the government hundreds of thousands of people braved the coronavirus pandemic to go home to spend Eid holidays.



After observing Eid with their family members the returnees of Dhaka and other cities fell into great trouble due to the disruption of the usual public transport services imposed by the state to contain spread of coronavirus. In most cases Eid celebration did not bring happiness among the mass, rather in many cases added sufferings to many.



However, thanks to the Almighty Allah that the Covid case in our country has reached zero per cent. No more death is counted for Covid-19 case. This time the nation is observing the familiar Eid that we were accustomed to in the pre-pandemic time. In the pandemic-induced Eids a huge number of city dwellers were compelled to spend Eid separately in the cities as they found no scopes to go to their native villages.



But this time Eid-ul-Fitr-2022 has a traditional look being observed in the country. It is obvious that Eid sales and shopping have returned to normalcy. Various cloth outlets to boost up their sales target are offering discounts, cash back and gifts ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022. But things get frustrating when we see that in the name of fake discounts and many more offers most outlets are cheating the customers during their Eid sales.



It is alleged that many stores have retagged their products with higher prices and declared fake discounts which mislead the common people. The recent raids of the law enforcing agencies along with the consumer rights protection authority have revealed the fact that some branded stores were involved in cheating customers in such way.



Despite they are being fined for their adopting ill-intention, how far they will refrain themselves from immoral practices is still a question for many.Many are claiming that the outlets selling cloths faced a huge drought in the last two years in their sales. So, this time they are adopting illegal ways to make them more profited and to endure all the losses they incurred.



However, it is worth noticing that this time the people have experienced a hassle-free Eid journey. In most cases the home-bound people have felt satisfied to have an unexpected traffic-free journey. It is estimated that one and half crore people have left Dhaka to spend their Eid holidays with their near and dear ones. But before the Eid the prediction of the experts regarding the Eid journey was nothing but to awake scary amid all though this prediction has proved false. As there was no traffic congestion on the roads, there were no sufferings for the home-bound holiday-makers.



The government took many initiatives to help the poor and destitute people ahead of Eid. In the recent years the destitute and homeless people have been getting houses under Ashrayan project initiated by our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In this Eid time 32,904 homeless families have got houses under Ashrayan-2 as Prime Minister's Eid gift for the homeless.



Usually, in Eid holidays hotel, motel and restaurant business get aboon. But parks, restaurants, hotels and motels were shut down in the pandemic to contain the spread of covid-19 infection. This is the first Eid after the pandemic where people are having the access to all these places to enjoy their Eid holidays as they used to get in the pre-pandemic time. The concerned of the different amusement parks are expecting a large crowd of visitors as the pandemic has ebbed significantly.



The unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has caused a great blow for the migrants working in different countries. Things are more frustrating when we see that the migrant workers were not given regular wage. On top of that, the wages of many were stopped for a certain time which brought an unthinkable sufferings for the migrants and their family members.



In the last consecutive four Eids the migrant workers hardly had any scope to enjoy their Eids in their native lands. But this is the first Eid in the post pandemic time where a huge number of migrants have come to their lands for celebrating Eid. It is obvious that in the post pandemic time the migrants are out of their crisis in the host countries.



We see that price hikes of all necessities in the advent of holy Ramadan has been common in our country for many years. This year is no exception to this connection. But probably people have experienced the most brunt of price hike this Ramadan. Syndicates of traders have contributed significantly to the price hike of many essential products throughout the holy Ramadan. Edible oil issue is the burning one amid many concerns. The price of edible oil has reached beyond the control of common people who live by a small account of earnings. Ahead of Eid the traders have caused artificial crisis of edible oil in the market which suffers the public enormously but the concerned hardly pay anyattention to this issue.



Certainly, despite facing many odds in the post pandemic era the Muslims in the country have felt a sign of happiness as they have got a familiar Eid after the pandemic. In this Eid prayer the Muslims have prayed for the unfortunate people died due to the Covid-19. They have tried to promote the essence of Eid amid all. To this end, let the teachings of the holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr enlighten mankind and bring peace and prosperity round the year.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University. He is also a research scholar at the IBS











Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 is the first Eid to be observed by the Muslims across the world amid familiar festivities after the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last two years the Muslim community observed unprecedented four Eids staying inside their houses due to the widespread Covid-19 crisis.In every Eid festivity socialization plays an important part. Usually, people love to visit their dear and near ones, engage themselves in many social activities in the Eid holidays. But those Eids were in many cases joyless and people hardly had scopes to go for outing and spend quality holidays with their families and relatives.Their hearts were hardly filled with the joy of Eid. They were deprived of the familiar taste of Eid in many cases as every nation was undergoing heavy burden of the Covid-19 pandemic. We saw those Eids celebrated amid nationwide lockdown due to health emergency.In those Eids, there were no congregations at the Eidghamaidans, rather in a small scale the government of the Muslim countries instructed their people to perform their Eid prayers in the mosques. The Muslimdevotees had to abide by health restrictions during their Eid prayers, and there were no traditional exchange of hugs among fellow devotees.In Bangladesh, it is usually to be a tradition that ahead of Eid Muslims buy newdresses and many necessaries but due to the shutdown of shopping centers they hardly saw scopes to collect all those from the market. Usually,a big business of the clothing stores happen ahead of Eid but Covid -19 made an ebb to that business. To observe Eid in the pandemic, difficulties the Muslim devotees faced were all around. Again, it was frequently noticed that people were violating health rules.Going to the countryside and spending Eid with all family members have been the tradition of the people in our country for ages. Defying health directions of the government hundreds of thousands of people braved the coronavirus pandemic to go home to spend Eid holidays.After observing Eid with their family members the returnees of Dhaka and other cities fell into great trouble due to the disruption of the usual public transport services imposed by the state to contain spread of coronavirus. In most cases Eid celebration did not bring happiness among the mass, rather in many cases added sufferings to many.However, thanks to the Almighty Allah that the Covid case in our country has reached zero per cent. No more death is counted for Covid-19 case. This time the nation is observing the familiar Eid that we were accustomed to in the pre-pandemic time. In the pandemic-induced Eids a huge number of city dwellers were compelled to spend Eid separately in the cities as they found no scopes to go to their native villages.But this time Eid-ul-Fitr-2022 has a traditional look being observed in the country. It is obvious that Eid sales and shopping have returned to normalcy. Various cloth outlets to boost up their sales target are offering discounts, cash back and gifts ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022. But things get frustrating when we see that in the name of fake discounts and many more offers most outlets are cheating the customers during their Eid sales.It is alleged that many stores have retagged their products with higher prices and declared fake discounts which mislead the common people. The recent raids of the law enforcing agencies along with the consumer rights protection authority have revealed the fact that some branded stores were involved in cheating customers in such way.Despite they are being fined for their adopting ill-intention, how far they will refrain themselves from immoral practices is still a question for many.Many are claiming that the outlets selling cloths faced a huge drought in the last two years in their sales. So, this time they are adopting illegal ways to make them more profited and to endure all the losses they incurred.However, it is worth noticing that this time the people have experienced a hassle-free Eid journey. In most cases the home-bound people have felt satisfied to have an unexpected traffic-free journey. It is estimated that one and half crore people have left Dhaka to spend their Eid holidays with their near and dear ones. But before the Eid the prediction of the experts regarding the Eid journey was nothing but to awake scary amid all though this prediction has proved false. As there was no traffic congestion on the roads, there were no sufferings for the home-bound holiday-makers.The government took many initiatives to help the poor and destitute people ahead of Eid. In the recent years the destitute and homeless people have been getting houses under Ashrayan project initiated by our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In this Eid time 32,904 homeless families have got houses under Ashrayan-2 as Prime Minister's Eid gift for the homeless.Usually, in Eid holidays hotel, motel and restaurant business get aboon. But parks, restaurants, hotels and motels were shut down in the pandemic to contain the spread of covid-19 infection. This is the first Eid after the pandemic where people are having the access to all these places to enjoy their Eid holidays as they used to get in the pre-pandemic time. The concerned of the different amusement parks are expecting a large crowd of visitors as the pandemic has ebbed significantly.The unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has caused a great blow for the migrants working in different countries. Things are more frustrating when we see that the migrant workers were not given regular wage. On top of that, the wages of many were stopped for a certain time which brought an unthinkable sufferings for the migrants and their family members.In the last consecutive four Eids the migrant workers hardly had any scope to enjoy their Eids in their native lands. But this is the first Eid in the post pandemic time where a huge number of migrants have come to their lands for celebrating Eid. It is obvious that in the post pandemic time the migrants are out of their crisis in the host countries.We see that price hikes of all necessities in the advent of holy Ramadan has been common in our country for many years. This year is no exception to this connection. But probably people have experienced the most brunt of price hike this Ramadan. Syndicates of traders have contributed significantly to the price hike of many essential products throughout the holy Ramadan. Edible oil issue is the burning one amid many concerns. The price of edible oil has reached beyond the control of common people who live by a small account of earnings. Ahead of Eid the traders have caused artificial crisis of edible oil in the market which suffers the public enormously but the concerned hardly pay anyattention to this issue.Certainly, despite facing many odds in the post pandemic era the Muslims in the country have felt a sign of happiness as they have got a familiar Eid after the pandemic. In this Eid prayer the Muslims have prayed for the unfortunate people died due to the Covid-19. They have tried to promote the essence of Eid amid all. To this end, let the teachings of the holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr enlighten mankind and bring peace and prosperity round the year.Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University. He is also a research scholar at the IBS