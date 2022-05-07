Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Salah wants 'revenge' in Real rematch

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

LONDON, MAY 6: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is readying himself for a "revenge" mission against Real Madrid in this month's Champions League final.
Salah, who received the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award in London on Thursday, was forced off injured early on after a Sergio Ramos challenge as Liverpool were beaten by Real in the 2018 final in Kyiv.
Now the two sides, who between them have been crowned champions of Europe on 19 occasions, will meet in this season's final in Paris on May 28 following Real's extraordinary comeback win over Manchester City on Wednesday and Liverpool's defeat of Villarreal the day before.
Egypt international Salah, 29, when asked if he saw the final as a chance for Liverpool to gain revenge for their defeat four years ago by 13-times European kings Real, replied: "Yes, we lost in the final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time.
"I'm so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final.
"I'm sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game."
Liverpool are bidding for an unprecedented quadruple of all four English major trophies in one season.
Jurgen Klopp's men are currently just a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, having already won the League Cup.
This is the second time Salah has won the men's FWA award, which has been presented since 1948, after receiving the trophy four years ago. He said he hoped his latest individual honour would prove a catalyst for more Liverpool success.
"It feels great," he added. "First of all I want to thank everyone who voted for me, of course journalists are a big part of the football family and hopefully we can win some more (trophies) this year."
The Reds hero has scored 30 goals for Liverpool so far this season, including 22 in the Premier League.
He took 48 percent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feyenoord hold off Marseille to reach Conference League final
West Ham see red as Frankfurt reach Europa League final
Barca look to secure top-four spot with win away at Real Betis
Salah wants 'revenge' in Real rematch
Abraham fires Roma past Leicester into Conference League final
Rangers roar into 'dream' Europa League final
Essex cricket club fined £50,000 after racist remark
England's Archer aiming for T20 return with Sussex


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft