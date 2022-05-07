Salah wants 'revenge' in Real rematch

LONDON, MAY 6: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is readying himself for a "revenge" mission against Real Madrid in this month's Champions League final.

Salah, who received the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award in London on Thursday, was forced off injured early on after a Sergio Ramos challenge as Liverpool were beaten by Real in the 2018 final in Kyiv.

Now the two sides, who between them have been crowned champions of Europe on 19 occasions, will meet in this season's final in Paris on May 28 following Real's extraordinary comeback win over Manchester City on Wednesday and Liverpool's defeat of Villarreal the day before.

Egypt international Salah, 29, when asked if he saw the final as a chance for Liverpool to gain revenge for their defeat four years ago by 13-times European kings Real, replied: "Yes, we lost in the final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time.

"I'm so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final.

"I'm sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game."

Liverpool are bidding for an unprecedented quadruple of all four English major trophies in one season.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently just a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, having already won the League Cup.

This is the second time Salah has won the men's FWA award, which has been presented since 1948, after receiving the trophy four years ago. He said he hoped his latest individual honour would prove a catalyst for more Liverpool success.

"It feels great," he added. "First of all I want to thank everyone who voted for me, of course journalists are a big part of the football family and hopefully we can win some more (trophies) this year."

The Reds hero has scored 30 goals for Liverpool so far this season, including 22 in the Premier League.

He took 48 percent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. -AFP











