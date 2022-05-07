Essex cricket club fined £50,000 after racist remark

LONDON, MAY 6: English county cricket club Essex have been fined £50,000 ($61,500) and reprimanded following a racist remark made by their former chairman, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.

The county admitted John Faragher used the highly offensive term during a board meeting in 2017 and accepted they had failed to hold a timely investigation into the matter.

Faragher, who resigned last November, has denied using the phrase.

An independent cricket discipline panel concluded that a points deduction would be inappropriate and instead settled on a financial penalty, of which £15,000 has been suspended.

The incidents at Essex, based in Chelmsford, came to light following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal. -AFP

















