Bangladesh take on Indonesia today

Bangladesh national hockey team start their Asian Games 2022 qualifiers campaign taking on Indonesia scheduled to be held today (Saturday) in Bangkok, Thailand, said a Bangladesh Hockey Federation press release.

The match kicks off at 11 am (BST).

Ahead of the first match against Indonesia, Bangladesh hockey team completed their second training session today to make them prepared for the match.

Bangladesh, which have been pitted in Pool B along with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Singapore, will play their second match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (May 10) and meet play Singapore in their third and last Pool B match scheduled to be held on Thursday (May 12).

The semifinals of the tournament will be held on May 14 while the final is slated for May 15.

Meanwhile, the Asian Games have been postponed indefinitely as host China battles a resurgence of COVID-19.

Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo. -BSS











