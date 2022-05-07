Video
Saturday, 7 May, 2022
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Muktis take on Bashundhara today

Another three matches at different venues

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Sports Reporter

The current topper Bashundhara Kings is going to face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra today (Saturday) at 3:45 pm at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.
The Bashundhara boys are leading the point table with 32 points from 13 matches and their opponent the Muktijoddha boys are in the 11th place on the 12-team point table with only seven points playing the same number of matches.
The last time these two face each other in February in the first leg of the league, Bashundhara won then by a 1-0 margin.
It is not unfair to say that Muktijoddha SKC, the dignified team with a glorious past, is facing a great threat of relegation along with Swadhinata Krira Sangha. The lack of financial backup and attention from the authority is pushing the team into the situation. It is certainly depressing that a team representing the heroes of the nation of the liberation war is not getting proper attention from the authority. A way to honour the liberation war heroes!
At the same time when the topper and the bottom liner are engaging in an unequal fight, another three matches will be played in Rajshahi, Sylhet and Dhaka venues.
Bangladesh Police Football Club will meet Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi while Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will engage with strong rival Dhaka Abahani a the District Stadium in Sylhet and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet Saif Sporting Club at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.
Earlier on 1 May, with a match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Swadhinata Krira Sangha, the 13th round of Bangladesh Premier League came to an end. Now the 14th round of the league is beginning with the four matches today.






« PreviousNext »

