Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Taskin flies to England for medication

Shoriful available for Ctg Test

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Sports Reporter

Taskin flies to England for medication

Taskin flies to England for medication

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed left the country for England on Friday for treatment.
Taskin sustained shoulder injury during South Africa tour couple of months back and returned home without playing the two-match Test series.
He therefore, remained out of the squad for the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka.  
"I am going to England on Friday," Taskin told media recently. "I have an appointment with the doctor on May 10."
"So far I know, I don't need surgery but need to push injections. Everything is depending on what the doctor said regarding my comeback to ground," he added.
Another paceman Shoriful Islam however, recovered completely and is available for the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka. He was named in the squad but was subject to fitness and the left-arm quick passed the fitness Test.
Earlier on April 24, the BCB announced 15-member Test squad and later on spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz ruled out of the squad for finger injury and alike Nayeem Hasan succeeded him in the squad. The BCB however, called in all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat as the 16th member of the troop. Bangladesh are now a 17-member side after the confirmation of Shoriful's availability for the Chattogram Test.
The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow to play a two-match Test series which is a part of the 2021-2023 cycles ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15 while the second and the last Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23.
 
BANGLADESH SQUAD (for 1st Test)
Mominul Haque Showrab (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feyenoord hold off Marseille to reach Conference League final
West Ham see red as Frankfurt reach Europa League final
Barca look to secure top-four spot with win away at Real Betis
Salah wants 'revenge' in Real rematch
Abraham fires Roma past Leicester into Conference League final
Rangers roar into 'dream' Europa League final
Essex cricket club fined £50,000 after racist remark
England's Archer aiming for T20 return with Sussex


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft