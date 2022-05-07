

Taskin flies to England for medication

Taskin sustained shoulder injury during South Africa tour couple of months back and returned home without playing the two-match Test series.

He therefore, remained out of the squad for the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

"I am going to England on Friday," Taskin told media recently. "I have an appointment with the doctor on May 10."

"So far I know, I don't need surgery but need to push injections. Everything is depending on what the doctor said regarding my comeback to ground," he added.

Another paceman Shoriful Islam however, recovered completely and is available for the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka. He was named in the squad but was subject to fitness and the left-arm quick passed the fitness Test.

Earlier on April 24, the BCB announced 15-member Test squad and later on spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz ruled out of the squad for finger injury and alike Nayeem Hasan succeeded him in the squad. The BCB however, called in all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat as the 16th member of the troop. Bangladesh are now a 17-member side after the confirmation of Shoriful's availability for the Chattogram Test.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow to play a two-match Test series which is a part of the 2021-2023 cycles ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on May 15 while the second and the last Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23.



BANGLADESH SQUAD (for 1st Test)

Mominul Haque Showrab (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.









