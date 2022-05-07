Video
Ex RAB officer punished for his facebook post

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Staff Correspondent

Sarwoer Alam, a former executive magistrate of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Headquarters, has received punishment for his 'objectionable' status on facebook page after being denied promotion in service.
"It's wrong to take a stand against injustice in this country," he said. He has also been cautioned of writing such remarks on Facebook page.
Sarwoer, a senior assistant secretary, now works at the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment. He came into limelight for conducting mobile courts as the executive magistrate of RAB.
Sarwoer Alam was not among 337 senior assistant secretaries who were promoted to the post of deputy secretary by the Ministry of Public Administration on March 7 last year. On the following day, he wrote on his facebook: "Most of the (government) officials and employees who fought against injustices and irregularities in services have faced deprivation and harassment in their service life. It is also wrong to take a stand against the injustice in this country."
At that time, Sarwoer Alam was withdrawn from RAB. Besides, a departmental case was lodged against him. He was also summoned and asked to explain his status.
Since removal from RAB, Sarower has been not active on facebook like the past. When contacted with him last night about the order, he didn't pick up his phone.


