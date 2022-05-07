Ctg Port expands shipping network

CHATTOGRAM May 6: The Chattogram Port, prime sea port of the country has now extended its direct service to more international ports. The Ctg Port Authority (CPA) is now looking for its expansion of container service directly to the destinations of Europe, Eastern Asia and American ports.

Earlier, Chattogram Port had been connected with the shipping service as a feeder service connected through four regional transhipment ports, including Colombo and Singapore as well as Tanjung Pelepas and Port Klang of Malaysia and some ports in China, by connecting to bigger mother vessels. The mother vessels then carry the said containers to the destination. This process usually takes 30-35 days.

Currently, CPA has introduced more services with other distant destinations with the increase of container transportation as well as the facilities of the Chattogram Port.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port has been linked to Italian Port with the introduction of direct service with Italy.

Presently, CPA is mulling to introduce its direct service to more European destinations like Portugal, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Those countries have already expressed their interest in direct transportations of goods by sea from Chattogram to Europe.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer that Portugal and Slovenia had already expressed their intentions to launch direct shipping services with Chattogram Port.

Meanwhile, direct Shipping service to the Italian port of Ravenna has been introduced.

The vessel is one of two vessels operated by RifLine Worldwide on its direct service between China and Ravenna.

Besides, several Europe-based logistics providers have been trying to launch direct shipping services for faster transportation of Bangladesh's export cargoes connecting Chattogram port with Rotterdam in Netherlands and Liverpool in the UK.

Meanwhile, another direct shipping route Chattogram-Hong Kong is going to be introduced very soon. It will also connect Malaysia and Singapore. Moreover, communication with Korea with direct shipping service is now on through China.

Besides, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain and Netherlands. The direct services from Chattogram port to Barcelona and Rotterdam has already been introduced.

It may be mentioned that on February 24, Songa Cheetah, a 147.84 metre-long Liberian-flagged container ship, reached the Italian port on the Adriatic Sea, only 17 days after sailing from Chattogram port in first-ever direct shipping from Bangladesh to Europe.

Chairman of the CPA confirmed the first such voyage is scheduled to leave the Chattogram dock during the current month.

He also confirmed that the CPA is currently negotiating with Portugal's Leixes Port authority and the UAE's Dubai Ports Authority to open similar services from the Chattogram dock.

Shahjahan hoped that the direct connectivity with the American ports would be launched in future. He confirmed that after completion of Matarbari Deep sea port and Bay terminal, Chattogram Port would be able to feed those ports of America.









