

5 held for assaulting tourists at Jaflong

The arrested are Laxman Chandra Das, 21, Md. Selim Ahmed, 21, Shohel Rana, Nazim Uddin and Joynal Abedin.

Witnesses said few volunteers of the ticket counter attacked tourists in the afternoon. Some women were also molested and injured at that time. Several videos of this incident have spread on Facebook. In one such video, three men in blue uniforms are seen beating a group of tourists with sticks in their hands.

At that time, some female tourists in the group wanted to stop them and were humiliated.

However, police said that the incident started from breaking the serial at ticket counter of the tourist center.

"We have detained five people, including two volunteers, who were involved in the incident. Legal action will be taken against them. Additional police forces have been deployed at the tourist spot," said Sylhet Superintendent of Police Mohammad Farid Uddin

Farid Uddin Ahmed also said the victim have lodged a case against the attackers. The arrested will be produced before court on Friday, he added.

Local administration has dismissed the three volunteers who were involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Tourists will not have to pay any fee for the next seven days to visit Sylhet's popular hangout Jaflong.

Sylhet Deputy Comm-issioner Mozibor Rahman said this Thursday evening after some volunteers working for the administration assaulted tourists who visited the spot in Gowainghat at 2:00pm.

This incident occurred in front of the ticket counter at the tourist spot.

"As the group of tourists wanted to enter Jaflong without tickets, they got into an argument with the volunteers at the counter. At one point, some volunteers attacked the tourists with sticks," said Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tahlimur Rahman.

"This incident will hurt our tourism and as the assaulters were employed by us, I take responsibility for this. Three of them have already been sacked and I asked the police to take legal action against them."









