Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

5 held for assaulting tourists at Jaflong

No fee required for next 7 days

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

5 held for assaulting tourists at Jaflong

5 held for assaulting tourists at Jaflong

Sylhet, May, 6: Police on Thursday arrested five people over assault on tourists at Sylhet's Jaflong by few volunteers of ticket counter. Video footage of this incident has already gone viral on social media.
The arrested are Laxman Chandra Das, 21, Md. Selim Ahmed, 21, Shohel Rana, Nazim Uddin and Joynal Abedin.
Witnesses said few volunteers of the ticket counter attacked tourists in the afternoon. Some women were also molested and injured at that time. Several videos of this incident have spread on Facebook. In one such video, three men in blue uniforms are seen beating a group of tourists with sticks in their hands.
At that time, some female tourists in the group wanted to stop them and were humiliated.
However, police said that the incident started from breaking the serial at ticket counter of the tourist center.
"We have detained five people, including two volunteers, who were involved in the incident. Legal action will be taken against them. Additional police forces have been deployed at the tourist spot," said Sylhet Superintendent of Police Mohammad Farid Uddin
Farid Uddin Ahmed also said the victim have lodged a case against the attackers. The arrested will be produced before court on Friday, he added.
Local administration has dismissed the three volunteers who were involved in the incident.
Meanwhile, Tourists will not have to pay any fee for the next seven days to visit Sylhet's popular hangout Jaflong.
Sylhet Deputy Comm-issioner Mozibor Rahman said this Thursday evening after some volunteers working for the administration assaulted tourists who visited the spot in Gowainghat at 2:00pm.
This incident occurred in front of the ticket counter at the tourist spot.
"As the group of tourists wanted to enter Jaflong without tickets, they got into an argument with the volunteers at the counter. At one point, some volunteers attacked the tourists with sticks," said Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tahlimur Rahman.
"This incident will hurt our tourism and as the assaulters were employed by us, I take responsibility for this. Three of them have already been sacked and I asked the police to take legal action against them."






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amusement parks are still abuzz with people, especially children
WHO estimates pandemic’s death toll in BD almost 5 times higher than official figures
Ex RAB officer punished for his facebook post
Ctg Port expands shipping network
19 new C-19 cases, no death in 24hrs
5 held for assaulting tourists at Jaflong
Woman gives birth to baby boy in train
PM for building climate tolerant infrastructures


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft