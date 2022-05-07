Video
latest
Home Back Page

Woman gives birth to baby boy in train

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

A woman gave birth to a baby boy in Rajshahi Silk City train on her way back to Dhaka after Eid holidays.
Mohammad Safiqul Rahman, Divisional Manager, Dhaka Division, Railway, confirmed the information and said, "The incident took place around 10 am on Friday."
Shafiqul Rahman also added, "When the train reached Tangail, she was having labor pain and became restless. Alifa Sultana Seema, a nurse at the Apollo Plus Hospital in Daudkandi, was sitting at her next seat. With the help of Seema, the women gave birth to a baby boy on a moving train."
Parul Akhter went to visit her relative's house at Godagari in Chapainawabganj. From there she was returning to Dhaka by train.
Nurse Alifa Sultana Seema told the media, "We removed some passengers and vacated one area of the train compartment. After covering the place with a blanket I completed the delivery procedure. Both the mother and the newborn are well," he said.
The railway officials suggested two names for the baby. One is 'Silk' and the other is 'Raj'. They have suggested this name after the name of Silk City train. Railway Dhaka Divisional Medical Officer (DMO) Ripon Das told the media that this is her fifth child. Her husband is a rickshaw puller.
"After getting off the train, the senior nurses of Kamalapur Railway Hospital did a checkup. Then the hospital authority sent Parul home by ambulance. Both the baby and the mother are well," said Ripon Das.


