Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:31 PM
Peanut farming becomes popular in Padma chars

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Two farmers working at a peanut field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, May 6: Peanut cultivation is now becoming popular among growers char areas of the Padma River in the district.
By cultivating peanut in sandy land at a low cost, growers are getting much profit. So they have been continuing to farm peanut for the last two years.
According to field sources, to make peanut cultivation profitable, BMDA (Barind Multipurpose Development Authority) has provided BARI-9 variety of peanut (Chinese Variety) seeds to the farmers. The cultivation land has also increased by 120 bighas over the years. The BMDA has been supplying peanut seeds to the farmers for the last three years.
There are some fallow lands in Padma chars in Rajshahi. These lands are suitable for peanut farming.
BMDA Executive Engineer Jinnurain Khan said, lately BARI-9 variety of peanut is being cultivated in Majhardiar and Char Majhardiar areas under Haripur Union in Paba Upazila. These seeds are very productive and profitable.
Peanuts have been cultivated on 376 hectares (ha) in Rajshahi District this year, mostly in Bagha Upazila with 326 ha, said Taufiqur Rahman, additional deputy director (grain) of the Department of Agriculture Extension.
Growers said farming peanut in each bigha of land costs about Tk 5,000. The yield can be about five/six maunds per bigha.
Golam Mustafa, a peanut cultivator, said, in the last year, they planted peanut in one bigha and earned about Tk 10,000. After getting this handsome profit they have planted peanut on three bighas this year. Seeing his profit, most people have started to cultivate peanut. If the weather goes fair, growers will get a good yield this year too.
Begum Akhtar Jahan, chairman of the BMDA, said the present government is agriculture-friendly; the Prime Minister wants no region to lag behind the agriculture; that is why she is constantly taking various steps for the development of the agriculture sector.
Once the people of the char areas could not grow any crop, now it has become possible to cultivate different crops on Padma chars through the BMDA, she added.
Since BMDA is providing improved peanut seeds, growers are getting profitable yield, and the production is increasing day by day. Also quality of life on char areas is improving, she maintained.



