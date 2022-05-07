Eight killed, eight injured in separate road mishaps

Eight people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and at least eight others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Noakhali, Bhola, Naogaon, Khulna, Dinajpur and Barishal, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Two people including a woman were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Sabuj Mia, 45, and Jubaida, 50, hailed from Subarnachar Upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five people in Chirigi Bazar area at around 8pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and the three injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Sudharam Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Jakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: An elderly man was killed and three others were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Lalmohan and Monpura upazilas of the district in three days.

An elderly man was killed as a motorcycle hit him in Lalmohan Upazila on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Jalil Sarder, 70, son of Rahmani Sarder, a resident of Char Sakina Village under Kalma Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Abdul Jalil when he was crossing a road in Alam Bazar area in the evening, which left him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Jalil to Bhola Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Bhola Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS Md Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, three teenage boys were critically injured in a road accident in Monpura Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in front of Badiuzzaman Madrasa in Uttar Sakuchia Union of the upazila at around 3pm.

The injured are: Monir, 16, Akash, 18, and Kabir, 17. They are cousin brothers in relation. All of them are residents of Ward No. 3 Char Jatin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed said four people were going to Dakhina Hawa Sea Beach on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr riding by a motorcycle. At one stage, the motorcycle fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while giving side to an auto-rickshaw, which left the trio critically injured.

No injuries of motorcyclist Jewel were reported. He went into hiding soon after the accident.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted the trio to Dhaka for better treatment, the OC added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 16, son of Abdul Quddus, a resident of Shibganj Village in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Shibganj High School in the area.

Mamun, brother-in-law of the deceased, said a microbus hit Sabbir at Bordapara Chuntapara Crossing on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway at around 4pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this connection.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two people including a minor child have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

An eight-month-old minor child was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, son of Shariful Islam of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shariful along with his son and other passengers was coming from Dumuria Bus Stand at around 5:30pm riding by his easy-bike. At that time, a Satkhira-bound pajero jeep hit the easy-bike in Dumuria Women's College intersection area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway, which left three people including Ibrahim critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex, where Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

The other injured were shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, police seized the jeep but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Chuknagar-Kharnia Highway PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed in another road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Roni Biswas, 30, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Narail District.

Police and local sources said an unidentified passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle in Baratia area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway in the afternoon, leaving motorcyclist Roni dead on the spot.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Selim Hossain, 18, was the son of late Moyen Uddin, a resident of Jagannathpur College Para Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Selim went to visit his sister's house in Rashidpur Village under Mahmudpur Union.

However, he was going to Heyatpur Bazar from his sister's house at around 3pm riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Momin Mor area on the Heyatpur Road, which left Selim seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Selim dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Moktara Hossain Sarder, 55, was the former member of Ward No. 9 under Mahilapara Union Parishad (UP) in the upazila. He was the son of late Nur Mohammad Sarder, a resident of Dakshin Bilgram Village under Mahilapara Union.

Mahilapara UP Chairman Saikat Guha Piklu said Moktar Hossain was returning home from Ashokathi Bus Stand at around 11pm on Monday by walking.

At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit him near Ashokathi Bridge on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Ashokathi Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to the SBMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Moktar Hossain succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH in Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.

Gournadi Highway PS Traffic Sergeant Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the killer motorcyclist and arrest him.





