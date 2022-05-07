Eight detained on different charges in four districts

Eight people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Moulvibazar, Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Bogura, in three days.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A fugitive accused, who was sentenced to six months of imprisonment, was arrested from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested is Shahanur Mia, a resident of Gazipur area in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Sherpur area in the morning and arrested the fugitive.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Binoy Bhushan Rai said Shahanur had been a fugitive for a long time.

However, he was sent to jail following a court order at noon, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) allegedly arrested a fake RAB member in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The arrested person is Alamgir Hossain, 50, a resident of Sawdagarpara Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB led by Assistant Superintend of Police Md Aminul Islam conducted a drive at a shop in Khanganpur area at around 1am and nabbed the accused.

Two fake ID cards of Bangladesh Army and CID, two photos wearing RAB uniform, two pages of bank cheque, a motorcycle and Tk 7,600 were also seized from his possession.

RAB-5 Camp Commander Major Hasan Mahmud said Alamgir had long been cheating common people and collecting money from them by intimidating and threatening.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested five people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, three had arrest warrants and the remaining two were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the detainees.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

BOGURA: DB Police arrested a man who showdown with a Burmese machete in a broad day light in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested man is Nafiul Islam Nirob, 32, a resident of Seujgari Palpara area in the upazila.

A team of Bogura DB arrested Nirob from Jahurul Nagar area at around 10 pm after a video footage, showdown with a Burmese machete, went viral at social media, said a press release.

However his cohorts managed to flee the scene leaving four motorcycles.

The team seized the motorcycles along with the machete.

