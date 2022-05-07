Video
Growers happy over bumper watermelon yield in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondent

Watermelon being sold at a wholesale market in Khulna. photo: observer

KHULNA, May 6: Watermelon growers in this coastal district become very happy after getting bumper production of the popular summer fruit.
Growers expect over Taka 104 crore watermelon fruits will be sold out from 13,970 hectares of land cultivation in the district during the season.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) expect that growers might profit at least Taka 75.80 crore after selling their products; around Taka 28.60 crore has been the cost for growing watermelons in 13,970 hectares of land.
According to field sources, favourable weather, irrigation facilities, adequate fertilisers and full support of the DAE are the main reasons of the bumper production of watermelon in Khulna.
While visiting, farmers in Dakope Upazila were seen harvesting the fruit and later loading it onto trucks, pickup vans and trawlers, to sell those in different places including Dhaka, Jashore, Khulna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Gopalganj and elsewhere in the country.
"I cultivated watermelon on one acre of land this year at a cost of Tk 30,000. I already sold watermelon of 50 decimals of land at Tk 1.20 lakh," Arup Kumar Mondal, a watermelon grower of Village Bajua in Dakope, said
"I hope to sell watermelon worth Tk 2 lakh more from the remaining 0.50 acre of land if there is no disaster like storm and heavy rainfall within a month," he added.
The fruit weighing around five kilograms is being sold at Tk 200 to Tk 225 this year while it was only Tk 120 to Tk 140 last year, said Mrittunjoy Roy, a watermelon grower of Jharvanga Village under Batiaghata Upazila.
Watermelon was cultivated on 13,970 hectares of land in nine upazilas in the district. Of them, Dakope and Batiaghata upazilas saw watermelon cultivation on 7,200 and 3,000 hectares respectively, said Hafizur Rahman, deputy director of the DAE.
This year early rain helped farmers get bumper production. For these reasons, watermelons look fresh and are tastier; their size is good and colour is more bright, he said.
However, many farmers had to bear additional production cost to check insects that affected the fruit, he said, adding that last year watermelons grew 20 per cent less than this year.
In the peak season, wholesale traders from different areas including Dhaka come to Dakope and Batiaghata villages to buy the fruit.
Beginning the cultivation in Bangla month Magh, farmers start harvesting the fruit in Baishakh (mid-April to mid-May).


