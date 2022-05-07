Seven people found dead in six districts

Seven people including two minor children and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Natore, Narsingdi, Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Laxmipur and Naogaon, in five days.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 36, son of late Yeasin Ali of Zalalabad Haatpara Village in the upazila. He was a fish trader by profession.

Police sources said Ismail went out of the house to drink tea at a local tea stall in the area in the evening, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body lying on the ground of a graveyard at Zalalabad at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

No injury marks were found in the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) Nasim Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a boatman from the Meghna River in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon after three days of his missing.

Deceased Fahim Laden, 25, was the son of Awlad Hossain, a resident of Abdullah Char Village under Sreenagar Union in the upazila. He was a boatman by profession.

Belayet Hossain, cousin of the deceased, said Fahim went to the bank of the Meghna River in Baghaikandi area on Sunday following an unknown phone call in his mobile phone.

He had been missing since then.

The family members lodged a general diary with Raipura PS on Monday.

Later, locals spotted his body in the river in Amirabad area under Nilakshya Union of the upazila on Wednesday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raipura PS OC Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Ripon Islam alias Bipu, 25, was the son of Gamir Uddin, a resident of Islampur Village under Tiranihat Union in the upazila.

Mehedi Hasan, elder brother of the deceased, said all the family members went to sleep after having dinner on Tuesday.

Later, Gamir Uddin spotted the body of Ripon hanging from the ceiling of the veranda in the house.

The family members rescued him and took to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Tentulia Model PS Tapan Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said pedestrians spotted the body of the newborn baby wrapped with a piece of cloth on the Bajitpur Bridge on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A Bangladeshi national from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district was found dead in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, son of Md Hanif of Uttar Char Lawrence area in Kamalnagar Upazila.

Abul Kashem, elder brother of the deceased, said the blood strained body of Abdur Rahman was found at a cattle farm in Al-Harmoliah area adjacent to Riyad, capital of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman said necessary steps will be taken place in this connection.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her minor son from her residence in Manda Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Amena Khatun, 22, wife of Moyen Uddin of Ganeshpur Sarderpara Village in the upazila, and her son Amir Hamza, 2.

Police sources said neighbours spotted the bodies of Amena and and her child lying on the bed at her bedroom in the house at around 11pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent those to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies on Sunday morning.

However, police arrested Amena's daughter-in-law Ezeda Bibi, 50, for questioning in this connection while Amena's husband and father-in-law went into hiding soon after the incident. Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





