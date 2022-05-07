18 nabbed with drugs in eight districts

A total of 18 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Dinajpur, Rangamati, Habiganj, Joypurhat, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Mymensingh and Noakhali, recently.

DINAJPUR: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Chirirbandar, Hakimpur and Birampur upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 5,600 tapentadol tablets from Chirirbandar Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested person is Moksedul Momin, 35.

RAB-13 sources said a team of the elite force arrested Momin from in front of Shahida Pharmacy at Ghughurtali in the upazila at around 7:30pm.

RAB members also recovered the tapentadol tablets from his possession at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS), the arrested was produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar PS Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, three people including a couple were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Hakimpur and Birampur upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested a man along with yaba tablets and heroin from Hili area under Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested person is Ansar Ali, 49, son of late Nabab Ali, a resident of Basudebpur area in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers carried out a drive in Basudebpur area at around 10:30am and arrested Ansar Ali from his house along with heroin and yaba tablets while he was selling these.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Hakimpur PS in this connection.

Hakimpur PS OC Khayrul Basar Shamim confirmed the matter.

Earlier, police arrested a man and his wife along with yaba tablets and heroin from Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Sanwar Hossain, 40, son of late Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Purba Jagannathpur Ambagan area in Birampur Town, and his wife Shahara Khatun, 40.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Sanwar Hossain in the afternoon and arrested the couple.

The law enforcers also recovered 115 yaba tablets and 5.2 grams of heroin from their possessions at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Birampur PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Saturday.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the matter.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Two people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Kaptai Upazila of the district recently.

A young man was arrested by police along with drugs in the upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested is Shuvonath, 21, son of Rabindranath, a resident of Dhalghat Village under Patiya Upazila of Chattogram District.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Kaptai PS conducted an anti-drug drive in Chandraghona area at night and arrested Shuvonath along with two hundred litres of distilled liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Kaptai PS in this connection.

Kaptai PS OC Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police arrested a man along with yaba tablets from Kaptai Upazila in the district on May 29.

The arrested is Belal Hossain, 28.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Karnaphuli Pani Bidyut Kendra area in the afternoon and arrested Belal along with 12 yaba tablets.

Kaptai PS OC Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

HABIGANJ: Five persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Chunarughat and Madhabpur upazilas of the district recently.

Members of RAB-9, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with hemp and phensedyl from Chunarughat Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are Md Shanto Islam, 20, son of late Kutub Ali of Chandana Dalaipar Village under Chunarughat Municipality, and his mother Mst Ayesha Akhter, 45.

RAB-9 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Shayestaganj Camp conducted a drive in Chandana Dalaipar area in the afternoon, and arrested them along with 77 kilograms of hemp and 103 bottles of phensedyl.

After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chunarughat PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

On the other hand, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested three persons along with cannabis in Madhabpur Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are Uzzal, 35, son of late Sadar Ali, Jahangir, 38, Sherafat Ali, 55, residents of Kamlakant area under Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB-9 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force from Shayestaganj Camp conducted an anti-drug drive in Muktijoddha Chattar area in the afternoon, and arrested them from a truck along with 40kg of cannabis.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Shayestaganj PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members on Monday arrested a drug peddler along with hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district.

The arrested man is Imran Hossain Suji, 30, a resident of Paikor Daria Village in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Dogachi area in the afternoon and arrested the man, said Joypurhat Camp Company Vice-Captain Md Masud Rana.

He said some 31 kilograms of hemp were also seized from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Imran admitted that he was supplying hemp to drug peddlers of different regions in the district.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

PIROJPUR: Police arrested a drug paddler along with 150 yaba tablets from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Emon Hawlader, 26, son of Ripon Hawlader, a resident of Gulishakhali Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gulishkhali area and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mathbaria PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested a man along with yaba tablets and hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested is Md Russell, 29, son of Bellal Boyati, a resident of Ward No. 3 Dakshin Ronogopaldi Village under Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ronogopaldi Haat Government Primary School area at around 11:30pm and arrested him along with 28 yaba tablets and 53 grams of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dashmina PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug dealer along with heroin from Basutia Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested is Mohammad Maizul Islam alias Bhandari, 38.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers raided Maizul's house at night and arrested him along with heroin.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with the PS in this connection.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Three persons were arrested by police along with drugs in Begumganj Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are Gias Uddin, 32, son of Shahjahan, a resident of Alipur Village, Faruk Hossain, 48, son of late Bacchu Mia, a resident of Amanatpur Village, and Lokman Hossain Ripon, 36, a resident of Mirwarishpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Begumganj PS conducted an anti-drug drive in Mirwarishpur Kalikapur area in the morning and arrested them.

At that time 4 kg of cannabis and 45 bottles of Phensedyl were also seized from their possession.

Begumganj Model PS OC Mir Jahedul Islam Roni confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the PS.



