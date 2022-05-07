Video
Bridge built in crop fields in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Our Correspondent

The useless bridge at Dewtala in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, May 6: A bridge raised in a crop field of Dewtala Village of Chanduria Union in Tanore Upazila of the district is coming of no use.
This bridge was been built without linking roads.
In 2003, the bridge was initiated by the then Chanduria Union Chairman Mafiz Uddin. Locals said, only the government money has been misused in constructing the bridge.
A visit found a road from Rajshahi-Tanore road via middle of Dewtala Villlage. Then it is a field. After about 15 metres, the road ends at the pond bank of ex-chairman Mafiz Uddin.
A villager of Dewtala Village Ali Hossain said, "The roadless bridge is not coming to our work. It's nothing but misuse of the government money."
Ex-chairman Mafiz Uddin said, the bridge was built at about Tk 15 lakh; a little stretch of the road remained un-raised; the land acquisition was almost at the finishing stage; but at last it was not possible; that is why, the bridge is not coming of public use.


