Bridge built in crop fields in Rajshahi



The useless bridge at Dewtala in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

This bridge was been built without linking roads.

In 2003, the bridge was initiated by the then Chanduria Union Chairman Mafiz Uddin. Locals said, only the government money has been misused in constructing the bridge.

A visit found a road from Rajshahi-Tanore road via middle of Dewtala Villlage. Then it is a field. After about 15 metres, the road ends at the pond bank of ex-chairman Mafiz Uddin.

A villager of Dewtala Village Ali Hossain said, "The roadless bridge is not coming to our work. It's nothing but misuse of the government money."

Ex-chairman Mafiz Uddin said, the bridge was built at about Tk 15 lakh; a little stretch of the road remained un-raised; the land acquisition was almost at the finishing stage; but at last it was not possible; that is why, the bridge is not coming of public use.













