Teenage boy dies as house ceiling collapses in Chattogram

A teenage boy died after a portion of the ceiling of his family house collapsed on him in Sadar Upazila of Chattogram early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Das, 12, son of Sukumar Das, of Shyamol Babu Colony.

Local sources said the incident took place at around 1:30am when his family members were asleep in the house in the Kattali Choto Kalibari area, which left Rudra seriously injured.

Rudra was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish Police Station Sadekur Rahman confirmed the incident.






