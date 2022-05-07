PUNE, May 6: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for reducing "slavery to foreign goods" as India celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Inaugurating the Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet here via video link, he said the stress should be on the 'vocal for local' mantra and reducing the use of foreign goods.

He asked Jain International Trade Organisation to focus on the 'vocal for local' mantra during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

"We have to reduce dependence on foreign products. Find new destinations for export; create awareness about the same in local markets. There should be products with zero defects and zero effects on environment," he said.

"Today the country is encouraging talent, trade and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of start-ups every day, creating a unicorn every week," he said. "A self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve," PM Modi said. -NDTV











