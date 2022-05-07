Countries vow to boost food security amid Ukraine war

GENEVA, May 6: The European Union, the United States and more than two dozen other countries vowed Friday to shore up global food security in a joint statement to the World Trade Organization.

Voicing alarm at the "global effects on food security" triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they stressed "the urgency and importance of maintaining open and predictable agricultural markets and trade".

That would "ensure the continued flow of food, as well as products, services and inputs essential for agricultural and food production and supply chains", they added.

The United Nations has warned the war and economic sanctions on Moscow have disrupted global food supplies, sparking fears of widespread hunger.

"The bullets and bombs in Ukraine could take the global hunger crisis to levels beyond anything we've seen before," World Food Programme chief David Beasley warned back in March.

The conflict, he later told the UN Security Council, would mean "skyrocketing food, fuel and shipping costs, less food for the starving and even more people going hungry."

Russia and Ukraine, whose vast grain-growing regions are among the world's main breadbaskets, account for a huge share of the globe's exports in several major commodities, including wheat, vegetable oil and corn.

Together, they account for 30 percent of the global wheat trade.

The war has sent commodity prices soaring, with the price of sunflower and colza oil shooting up 40 percent in Europe in two months.

And the turmoil in markets has deepened as some countries mull cutting exports to ensure supply at home.

Indonesia's recent decision to suspend palm oil exports in the face of domestic shortages has pushed vegetable oil prices to new highs.

There has also been speculation that India, the world's number two wheat producer hit by a record heatwave, would curb exports of the grain -- something New Delhi denies.

Indonesia and India were not among the 51 WTO member states who signed Friday's statement. Large agriculture nations like Brazil and Argentina were also missing.

The document highlighted "the importance of exercising restraint in excessive stockpiling and hoarding of agricultural products affected by this crisis that are traditionally exported."

The countries pledged to work together to ensure "sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious food" is available to everyone at all times, and vowed to keep their food and agriculture markets "open".

They warned applying measures such as "unjustified export prohibitions and restrictions on agricultural and agri-food products, increases uncertainty and can result in a spiral of price increases and further restrictions".

They said any country's measures to mitigate food security impacts should be "as least-distortive as possible" and should follow WTO rules.

And they stressed no export bans or restrictions should be imposed on food purchased by the UN's World Food Programme for humanitarian purposes.

Commenting on Friday's statement, Simon Manley, Britain's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the global food security crisis.

"Putin's incessant hunger for war is leaving the world hungry and the most vulnerable will be hit the hardest," he said.

Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday.

The blockages are seen as a factor behind high food prices which hit a record high in March in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, before easing slightly in April, the FAO said on Friday.

Ukraine had been the world's fourth largest exporter of maize (corn) in the 2020/21 season and the number six wheat exporter, according to International Grains Council data.

