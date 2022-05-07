Video
Iconic structures in Canberra lit up in red, green

Celebrating 50 years of Australia-Bangladesh relations

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

John Gorton Building, Old Parliament House, and National Carillon in Canberra illuminated in red and green from Friday evening, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Australia and Bangladesh. photo : courtesy

The historic John Gorton Building, Old Parliament House, and National Carillon in Canberra were illuminated in red and green from Friday evening, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Australia and Bangladesh.
On behalf of the Australian government, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the National Capital Authority of Australia have shown this unique gesture of friendship.
The buildings will remain illuminated like this till dawn on Saturday.
Enthusiastic Bangladeshi community members enjoyed the lighting with their friends and family and sought to contribute to propagating the message of friendship and partnership between Australia and Bangladesh.
Earlier this year, the Bangladesh High Commission arranged the illumination of the National Carillon in the colours of the Bangladesh flag on Independence Day.
The High Commission engaged with the Australian authorities last year for illumination of several iconic structures in Canberra as Bangladesh and Australia mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations this year.
The illumination made Bangladesh visible in Canberra and earned high appreciation from the diaspora members.      -UNB


