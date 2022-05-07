Video
Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Dipika Chowdhury

Dipika Chowdhury Vice President Nari Kollan Shoumity

Dipika Chowdhury Vice President Nari Kollan Shoumity



Cashew Nut Salad

Ingredients:
Cucumber 1 cup
Carrot cup
Yellow & Green Capsicum 1 cup each
Chicken breast without bones 1/2 cup
Prawn without shell 1/2 cups
Salk as per taste
Sugar 2 tsp
Grounded black pepper 1 tsp
Soya sauce 2 tsp
Tomato Sause 1/2 cup
Recipe

Recipe

Thai chilli sauce 1/4 cup
Green chilli 2
Cashew nut 1 cup
Cornflower as per taste


Method:
1. Chicken and Prawn should be cleaned, mixed with Ginger, Garlic, Salt and Soya sauce. Once done, these should be mixed with cornflower and kept aside for at least 30 minutes.
2. After 30 minutes, chicken and prawn mixture should be fried in oil.
3. Cashew nuts should be slightly roasted separately in very little oil.
4. Once done, all ingredients should be mixed and served.



Recipe

Recipe

Basanti Polao

Ingredients:
Gobindobhog rice, 2 cups
Ghee, 4 tbsp
Ginger paste, 1/2 tsp
Turmeric, slightly
Sugar and Salt as per taste
Hot water, 4 cups
Raisins and Cashew nut as per taste
Green chilli  4
Cardamom  4/5
Cinnamon 2/3
Cloves 5/6
Bay leaves 2/3

Method:
1. Clean the rice with water and once cleaned, mix with a little ghee, ginger and turmeric and keep for 1 hour.
2. Take a pan and put the rest of the ghee.
3. Once the ghee is hot, put Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cloves and Bay leaves.
4. Once the above is fried, the rice mixture should be put in the pan.
5. Once the rice is fried, Sugar and Salt, Raisins and Cashew nut, Green chili should be put and the pan should be covered with the correct cover.
6. Once the water is dried (20-30 Mins, low heat) serve the basanti polao.



« PreviousNext »

