

Dipika Chowdhury Vice President Nari Kollan Shoumity



Cashew Nut Salad



Ingredients:

Cucumber 1 cup

Carrot cup

Yellow & Green Capsicum 1 cup each

Chicken breast without bones 1/2 cup

Prawn without shell 1/2 cups

Salk as per taste

Sugar 2 tsp

Grounded black pepper 1 tsp

Soya sauce 2 tsp

Tomato Sause 1/2 cup

Recipe

Green chilli 2

Cashew nut 1 cup

Cornflower as per taste





Method:

1. Chicken and Prawn should be cleaned, mixed with Ginger, Garlic, Salt and Soya sauce. Once done, these should be mixed with cornflower and kept aside for at least 30 minutes.

2. After 30 minutes, chicken and prawn mixture should be fried in oil.

3. Cashew nuts should be slightly roasted separately in very little oil.

4. Once done, all ingredients should be mixed and served.







Recipe



Ingredients:

Gobindobhog rice, 2 cups

Ghee, 4 tbsp

Ginger paste, 1/2 tsp

Turmeric, slightly

Sugar and Salt as per taste

Hot water, 4 cups

Raisins and Cashew nut as per taste

Green chilli 4

Cardamom 4/5

Cinnamon 2/3

Cloves 5/6

Bay leaves 2/3



Method:

1. Clean the rice with water and once cleaned, mix with a little ghee, ginger and turmeric and keep for 1 hour.

2. Take a pan and put the rest of the ghee.

3. Once the ghee is hot, put Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cloves and Bay leaves.

4. Once the above is fried, the rice mixture should be put in the pan.

5. Once the rice is fried, Sugar and Salt, Raisins and Cashew nut, Green chili should be put and the pan should be covered with the correct cover.

6. Once the water is dried (20-30 Mins, low heat) serve the basanti polao. Cashew Nut SaladIngredients:Cucumber 1 cupCarrot cupYellow & Green Capsicum 1 cup eachChicken breast without bones 1/2 cupPrawn without shell 1/2 cupsSalk as per tasteSugar 2 tspGrounded black pepper 1 tspSoya sauce 2 tspTomato Sause 1/2 cupThai chilli sauce 1/4 cupGreen chilli 2Cashew nut 1 cupCornflower as per tasteMethod:1. Chicken and Prawn should be cleaned, mixed with Ginger, Garlic, Salt and Soya sauce. Once done, these should be mixed with cornflower and kept aside for at least 30 minutes.2. After 30 minutes, chicken and prawn mixture should be fried in oil.3. Cashew nuts should be slightly roasted separately in very little oil.4. Once done, all ingredients should be mixed and served.Basanti PolaoIngredients:Gobindobhog rice, 2 cupsGhee, 4 tbspGinger paste, 1/2 tspTurmeric, slightlySugar and Salt as per tasteHot water, 4 cupsRaisins and Cashew nut as per tasteGreen chilli 4Cardamom 4/5Cinnamon 2/3Cloves 5/6Bay leaves 2/3Method:1. Clean the rice with water and once cleaned, mix with a little ghee, ginger and turmeric and keep for 1 hour.2. Take a pan and put the rest of the ghee.3. Once the ghee is hot, put Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cloves and Bay leaves.4. Once the above is fried, the rice mixture should be put in the pan.5. Once the rice is fried, Sugar and Salt, Raisins and Cashew nut, Green chili should be put and the pan should be covered with the correct cover.6. Once the water is dried (20-30 Mins, low heat) serve the basanti polao.