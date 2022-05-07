

Eat healthy when eating out

Whether it's lunch with work colleagues or an evening celebrating with friends, most of us tend to eat less healthily when we eat in restaurants, pubs and cafes. Believe it or not, it is possible to eat, drink and be merry without overdoing it. Here are my tips for having a good time while keeping an eye on your waistline and good health.

Read the menu before you go

If you're not familiar with the menu, read it before you get to the restaurant. Otherwise you're more likely to make unhealthy choices when hungry or distracted .Choosing your food before you arrive makes it easier to avoid snap decisions you might regret later.

Drink water before and during your meal

Water is a fantastic choice for drinking instead of sugar-sweetened drinks before and with a meal. Replacing sugar-sweetened drinks with water can help to reduce intake of calories and added sugar.

Check how food is cooked and prepared

The way food is cooked can have a significant impact on the amount of calories it contains. Foods that are described on the menu as pan-fried, fried, crispy, crunchy or sautéed will usually contain more fat and more calories. Choose cooking methods like steamed, grilled, roasted or poached etc. These usually contain less fat and therefore fewer calories.

Order your meal before everyone else

In social situations, people tend to mimic each other subconsciously, and dining out is no exception. If you're eating with a group that is likely to order something that doesn't fit into your healthy eating plan, make sure you order first.

Choose salad as your appetizer

Eat healthy when eating out

Order two appetizers instead of a main

If you are going to a restaurant where you know the portions are huge, try ordering two appetizers instead of a main course. This can help you fill up without going overboard with the calories.

Keep protein simple and lean.

Fish or chicken that is broiled, grilled, poached, or baked is far healthier and contains fewer calories and unhealthy fat than ones that have been fried or are served with creamy, buttery, or heavy sauces. When you look at the menu and see the chicken fried steak, breaded chicken tenders, or fried fish - skip it - especially when it's covered in gravy. Keep it simple.

A bit on the side

Having a good helping of vegetables with your meal will add vitamins, minerals and fibre and help you towards your five a day, but beware vegetables that come with added butter, cheese sauce or salt.

Slow down and chew thoroughly

Chewing food thoroughly and eating slower could help you eat less. It can also make you feel full more quickly. Putting your utensils down between mouthfuls is also a good way to slow down and give your satiety signals some time to kick in.

Avoid eat buffets

People are notoriously bad at estimating portion sizes. So when you are faced with an unlimited supply of food at a buffet, eating the right amount can be challenging. Choosing a smaller plate might help you eat less. Another effective trick is to use a normal-sized plate and fill half of it with salad or vegetables.

Ask for sauces or dressings on the side

Sauces and dressings can add a lot of extra fat and calories to a dish, so ask for your sauce on the side. Keeping it separate will make it much easier to control the amount you eat.

Share with someone Else (or order a Half Portion)

It's a simple way to cut back on calories and prevent overeating. If you have nobody to share with, you can ask the waiter to wrap up half your meal for you to take home.

Beware of beverages

Skip dessert and order a coffee instead. Sugary drinks, including soda and sweetened coffee and tea, are just add-on calories. Avoid these liquid calories and quench your thirst with a refreshing glass of water. Add a slice of lemon, lime, or cucumber to keep it interesting. If you want to make a healthy drink choice while dining out, stick to water or unsweetened tea.

It takes 20 minutes for your brain to register that you're full. If you eat too quickly, you'll consume more calories than you need to be satisfied. Also, sometimes we'll skip a meal during the day to 'save calories' for the meal out. Don't do this because it tends to be counterproductive. Skipping a meal makes us ravenous and by the time our food comes, we scarf it down, eating until we're too full but it's too late to realize it. Instead, follow your normal eating routine and when you get to the restaurant, take your time and enjoy your meal.

The writer is a Assistant Professor, (Endocrinology & Metabolism),

MARKS Medical College & Hospital,

Mirpur-14, Dhaka



















