

Pedicure at home

1. First, you need to trim and shape your nails. Remove your old nail polish with the nail polish remover and trim your nails neatly. Make sure you cut straight across and don't cut the corners too much, as this can lead to painful ingrown nails. Use a nail file to give them the desired shape.

2. Give your feet a nice foot bath. In a basin or tub, fill warm water enough to cover up to your ankles and add some bath salts. You can also add a few drops of any essential oil of your choice. Also add a few smooth pebbles to the water. These will provide a gentle massage as you place your feet on them. Soak your feet and relax for 15-20 minutes. Dry them with a towel.

3. The next step is exfoliating. Once you are done with the foot bath, dry you feet and rub some cuticle cream on the base of each toe nail. Leave it for a few minutes. In the meanwhile, using a foot scrub and remove all the dry and dead skin cells. Be firm but do not scrape too hard. Next, wipe off the cuticle cream and push back the cuticles gently with a cuticle pusher.

4. Once you are done scrubbing, wash your feet clean and moisturise them. Moisturising helps soften, hydrate the skin and protects it from cracking. Rub a generous portion on your feet and massage well. Regular foot massages also help keep nerve endings stimulated, improve blood circulation and nourish the skin and foot muscles!

5. Now your nails are ready to get decorated. Paint them with a colour of your choice. Always apply a base coat. Wait for it to dry and then apply a coat of nail polish. Let it dry completely before you apply the next coat. This will make your nail polish last longer. You can also jazz your feet up with a pretty anklet or toe rings!





