Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Sumi a multitalented lady ready to lit up society

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Women\'s Own Report

Sumi a multitalented lady ready to lit up society

Sumi a multitalented lady ready to lit up society

Afroza Nazneen Sumi is a successful cook, presenter, food stylist, recipe developer, chef, trainer, assessor and part-time teacher. She has already proved herself as a multitalented lady. Cooking is the one she loves to do but she at the same time has been maintaining all the things smoothly. Not that she wants to just maintain those skills, rather she has a plan to spread the knowledge to the society.
Sumi learned to cook from her mother at an early age. Like her mother, she loved to cook herself since childhood.
After completing graduation from Dhaka University, she did MBA from a private university but she avoided doing any traditional job. She rather did courses on entrepreneurship from North South University, Dhaka University and Bebson College in the United States.
She loves to do photography apart from cooking. She is also a life member of Bangladesh Photographic Society and Chef Federation of Bangladesh. Currently Sumi is working at "Bangladesh Youth Enterprise Advice and Help Center".
Sumi has set up a catering and training company called Sumi's Kitchen for those who love cooking and are new to the sector. Sumi, who is currently working hard and dreaming of something new, is also serving as its CEO.
The talent lady has published a Braille book called "Bahari Ranna" from the Sparsh Foundation for the visually impaired at the 2022 Book Fair.
She has done national certificate course on Food and Beverage Production and course on Food Hygiene and Sanitation from Bangladesh Tourism Corporation. She is a Certified Trainer and Assessor of BTEB.
Besides cooking, she is also regularly presenting the program "Bahari Ranna" on local private channel.
She has been the judge in "Business Genius Bangladesh 2021", "5th International Business Genius Bangladesh 2020" and "1st Education and Cultural Carnival-2018". She also has acted as a judge of Dhaka and Bogra Zone and as a guest judge in the studio episode of "Rupchanda-The Daily Superstar Chef 2019 & 2018". She is one of the chief judges of "Dancake Dessert Genius-2018". She participated in "Best Chef 1424" as Grooming Instructor and "Nutrition Olympiad-2018" as a Facilitator, and as a Chef Trainer in "Chef Conference-2018" in Sylhet. She is one of the judges of the cooking competition "The Cully Naridiva-2018" organized by End the Bhoj Company.
The multitalented girl is a regular contributor to one of the most popular and popular dailies and magazines in local and international like-- Dainik Prothom Alo Naksha , The Daily Observer, Look At Me, The Pages, Spice, Rhodesi, Satkahanfood, Restaurant, Kolkata's "Sananda", "Hanglahenshele", "Abhishikta", "Hungry", "Eismay", "Anandabazar", "Pratidin" and Nepal's "Hospitality Food and Wine" .
She has been working as a business marketing lead for a well-established digital marketing agency in the country.
Besides she has a dream to work with special child. Sumi therefore is working hard to fulfill those dreams.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh can do more for breast and cervical cancer control
Pedicure at home
Sumi a multitalented lady ready to lit up society
Women entrepreneurs association formed in Makwanpur
Training plays instrumental role in making women entrepreneurs
Nutrition for mothers
Preparation for Eid
Lattu brings Kanak good time


Latest News
India remains open to travels by all nationalities
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft