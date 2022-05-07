

Sumi a multitalented lady ready to lit up society

Sumi learned to cook from her mother at an early age. Like her mother, she loved to cook herself since childhood.

After completing graduation from Dhaka University, she did MBA from a private university but she avoided doing any traditional job. She rather did courses on entrepreneurship from North South University, Dhaka University and Bebson College in the United States.

She loves to do photography apart from cooking. She is also a life member of Bangladesh Photographic Society and Chef Federation of Bangladesh. Currently Sumi is working at "Bangladesh Youth Enterprise Advice and Help Center".

Sumi has set up a catering and training company called Sumi's Kitchen for those who love cooking and are new to the sector. Sumi, who is currently working hard and dreaming of something new, is also serving as its CEO.

The talent lady has published a Braille book called "Bahari Ranna" from the Sparsh Foundation for the visually impaired at the 2022 Book Fair.

She has done national certificate course on Food and Beverage Production and course on Food Hygiene and Sanitation from Bangladesh Tourism Corporation. She is a Certified Trainer and Assessor of BTEB.

Besides cooking, she is also regularly presenting the program "Bahari Ranna" on local private channel.

She has been the judge in "Business Genius Bangladesh 2021", "5th International Business Genius Bangladesh 2020" and "1st Education and Cultural Carnival-2018". She also has acted as a judge of Dhaka and Bogra Zone and as a guest judge in the studio episode of "Rupchanda-The Daily Superstar Chef 2019 & 2018". She is one of the chief judges of "Dancake Dessert Genius-2018". She participated in "Best Chef 1424" as Grooming Instructor and "Nutrition Olympiad-2018" as a Facilitator, and as a Chef Trainer in "Chef Conference-2018" in Sylhet. She is one of the judges of the cooking competition "The Cully Naridiva-2018" organized by End the Bhoj Company.

The multitalented girl is a regular contributor to one of the most popular and popular dailies and magazines in local and international like-- Dainik Prothom Alo Naksha , The Daily Observer, Look At Me, The Pages, Spice, Rhodesi, Satkahanfood, Restaurant, Kolkata's "Sananda", "Hanglahenshele", "Abhishikta", "Hungry", "Eismay", "Anandabazar", "Pratidin" and Nepal's "Hospitality Food and Wine" .

She has been working as a business marketing lead for a well-established digital marketing agency in the country.

