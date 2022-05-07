Video
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:27 PM
Home Women's Own

Women entrepreneurs association formed in Makwanpur

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Women entrepreneurs of the district have formed a Women Entrepreneurs Association Makwanpur-chapter. Amidst special programme recently, the association has been formed in the presence of third vice president of the Federation of Woman Entrepreneurs' Associations of Nepal (FWEAN) and chapter coordinator Shova Gyawali. The newly formed association is the 31st district association of the FWEAN.
The 11-member association is formed under the chairmanship of Sharidwi Shrestha and Shova Shrestha, Tashi Dolma Tumbahamphe and Sita Devi Bhetwal as vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer respectively.
Speaking at the program chapter coordinator Gyawali said that the federation is focused on expanding the district associations to enhance scope, approach and skill of the women entrepreneurs across the country.
Meanwhile, the active federation will set up Women entrepreneurs association Parsa Chapter in Birgunj on Wednesday.









