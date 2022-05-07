

Women entrepreneurs association formed in Makwanpur

The 11-member association is formed under the chairmanship of Sharidwi Shrestha and Shova Shrestha, Tashi Dolma Tumbahamphe and Sita Devi Bhetwal as vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer respectively.

Speaking at the program chapter coordinator Gyawali said that the federation is focused on expanding the district associations to enhance scope, approach and skill of the women entrepreneurs across the country.

Meanwhile, the active federation will set up Women entrepreneurs association Parsa Chapter in Birgunj on Wednesday.















