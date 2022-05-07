Video
Home
Literature
Darwar-e- Shayeeri
Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 147
Imran Rahman
Darwar-e- Shayeeri
Dona,
It needs stars and moon to adorn a night,
It needs to be flower to give smell,
While to weave your youth
It needs nineteen springs to arrive
It needs a dream to decorate a life.
