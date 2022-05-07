

Butterfly



Mother was admitted to ICU. I saw a mask with a pipe in his mouth the night before, a thousand more thick tubes around her face and head. And that morning, there was nothing on her face. The strange machines kept beside her bed were not running. I don't know how long I was there, but it wasn't too long after the body was brought home from the hospital. My mother needed to go under the ground. It was a fierce time. Be that as it may, I don't recollect the way things were cut.



I have never been able to do anything for my mother. She buckled down for me for her entire life. I have not had a dad since my youth. He has not lived with my mother since I was born. She used to sew clothes, make dresses and run the household. She sent me to school, to college. I did tuition since matriculation. That's how time would pass.



With twenty-five rupees plane cake from the next shop on my mother's birthday, I would bring a five-dollar candle and wake up at midnight saying, "Happy Birthday, Ammu." Mother would be thrilled. But I know I never gave anything to my mother. After getting up in varsity, I told my mother that there was no need to sew clothes; I would find a job part-time. Mother would disagree. Gradually, I finished my honors and got a minor job. I bought a saree from Aarong in Asadgate for my mother. I still remember my mother cried a lot that day, might be in happiness. But I couldn't do anything for my mother.



I got married after my job promotion. I rented a new flat and took my mother and wife there. When I heard that Lima was pregnant a few months later, it seemed my mother was happier than I. I saw her crying for the second time that day, happily. But for whom she was so delighted, she could not see him. One morning, after much shouting, I took her to the hospital when my mother did not wake up. The doctor said Mother had a stroke in her sleep.



After my mother left, I often stayed in her room for a long time. The bed, window curtains, and a small side table by the bed seemed the same as before with lots of plastic butterflies on the table. Toy butterfly and butterfly sticker. Mother was in the cabin for a while before being taken to the ICU. She couldn't speak appropriately at that time. Words got shattered. One day Lima said that when I went out to buy medicine, she heard my mother say "Butter." I didn't know if my mother wanted to eat butter that day. Still, as I never gave her anything, so I thought whatever she wanted, I would arrange it. Then I thought I would ask her by myself once.



I asked my mother many ways the next day, but she did not answer. She didn't say yes or no, even in gestures. Then the doctor gave me an idea, "Your mother may want to say butterfly; maybe she likes butterflies, right?" So will mother say it in English? - I had doubts in my mind, but I said softly in front of my mother's ear, "Ammu, do you want to see the butterfly? Butterfly?" Mother's eyes moved, and her lips moved a little. I liked it. I went to Katabon Market immediately. Dogs and cats are all found there; birds are found. Butterflies may also be available, I thought. My mother asked me for the first time, so why should I give up?



I could not find the butterfly even after walking all day. Later I bought a lot of plastic butterflies from Elephant Road and put many butterfly stickers along the opposite side of my mother's bed. So that mother can see the butterfly as soon as she opens her eyes. But whenever my mother would open her eyes and not look at the butterfly. Not even once. After my mother died, I brought the sticker butterflies to my house and left them on the bedside table. These are the memories of my mother now. And her used sarees were in that cupboard next to the bed, which I never dare to open. I think the smell of the mother's body is still in those clothes. As soon as the cupboard door opens, the smell will go away.



A long time has passed in this way. I have a son. One-off day, at noon, my son and wife were sleeping. But I wasn't sleepy. So I thought of going to my mother's room and dared to open the cupboard. Some pictures of my childhood were on one of the doors. There was a picture of me and Lima's wedding on the other door. Several sarees were on the shelf along the front, arranged nicely. My eyes were fixed on a maroon-colored sari; I gently pulled it out from the frame. I smelled the sari on my face, but no smell of her; it was new, my mother never wore it; I smiled to myself, the first saree given by her son, if she wore it, it might be ruined, so my mother took care of it.



Something fell on my feet like an envelope as I pulled the saree. Leaving the saree in place, I took the envelope and found a folded paper inside, with many new and old photographs. Strangely, these pictures were also mine. There were also a few of my mother's photos. Most of the images were mine from childhood. In one shot, I was playing; in another, I was sitting next to my mother with a notebook pencil. Tears came to my eyes without my knowledge. Suddenly something happened. There were some similarities in some of the pictures. I came to my room with the photos while thinking about what is the match. That's when the eyes stuck to the mother's hand in the picture.



In most of the photos, my mother and I were there. And there was a sewing machine close to her that my mother used to work with all night long. And the name of the sewing machine was 'Butterfly.' I felt dizzy. Mother said "butter" last time; Lima didn't hear anything wrong then; mother must have wanted to talk about the sewing machine. That's why she would not look at the butterfly on the wall. Why would she? My mother didn't want to see the butterfly. She wanted to see her sewing machine. I was sobbing with the pictures in my hand, not noticing when Lima came and sat next to me. Making myself a little better, I asked her where my mother's sewing machine was. As far as I could remember, It was kept in the storeroom while moving house. Listening to Lima's answer, I cried again like a child, "I gave away that sewing machine last month."



"To whom?"

"To the house of our maid's one of acquaintances, that woman is feeble. I thought the sewing machine was of no use to us. Even if we gave it to her, she would be able to eat something." Hearing this, I left the house without saying anything. I asked the doorman below my flat if he knew the maid who works in our home and knew where she lived. The doorman explained the address to me, which was nearby. I ran. As I said before, the day my mother died, I think I ran away like this in the morning.

After searching, I found that maid's house; I also found her relative's house. There were one lady and one child in the place; she had no husband. I went to get the sewing machine. But I couldn't. That's my mother's sewing machine. A small child in front is looking at me in surprise. I felt like I was sitting before my eyes, and my mother was sitting close to the machine. I wanted to go and hug the machine. The sewing machine with the 'butterfly' written steel logo was there. I wanted to cry, screaming. But I couldn't do anything; I couldn't shout too, I couldn't tell them anything.



I just stared at the machine a few times. Then put my hand on the child's head, and with some money in the woman's hand, I turned around and walked towards the house. Maybe that's what my mother also would have done.



Yasir Monon is a writer and translator











