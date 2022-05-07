





Remembering my mother



I admire my mother. She was always busy taking care family while doing her govt job. But she never said she was tired. She loves us more than her life. My mother was my teacher, friend, adviser, and an inspiration for everything with whom I shared all my problems and stories of life. When I was sad or stressful, my mother was always by my side and comforted me.



Making a mother cry is the worst thing but I did. In 2009 I did not study properly. Mostly I was reading novels and newspapers. I used to hang around with friends too often. When my secondary school certificate examination result was published, it was average and not so good. It was the worst moment of my life. Only one person was always beside me, she is my mother. I saw her tears that time.



She cried. She told me many times that I should not lose my time. I needed to focus on my studies but I ignored her advice. She always supported me anything otherwise - I wouldn't have passed my SSC exams.



Tearing my heart apart, mom passed away on 24 May 2012, at Dhaka; that is time I was obtaining a Diploma in Pharmacy. After she passed away, I completed my study in Bangladesh and then I studied at China for my higher studies. Now I am working as a researcher at a reputed Organization. I have published several research articles in international journals. My mother gave me everything in my life; she was the greatest women in the world and my heart.



The writer is a researcher, Bio-informatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)











