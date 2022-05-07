Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 May, 2022, 5:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Remembering my mother

Published : Saturday, 7 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Ashikujaman Syed

Every year May 8 is observed as International Mothers Day.

Remembering my mother

Remembering my mother

However, I feel everyday day is Mother's Day! When you know how to speak, what is your first word? It is the Mother. We grow up in the arms of our mothers. No one loves us like our mothers; no one is willing to sacrifice everything for us like our mothers. If someone asks me "Who is your favourite person and your inspiration and your everything? I will say it is my mother.

I admire my mother. She was always busy taking care family while doing her govt job. But she never said she was tired. She loves us more than her life. My mother was my teacher, friend, adviser, and an inspiration for everything with whom I shared all my problems and stories of life. When I was sad or stressful, my mother was always by my side and comforted me.

Making a mother cry is the worst thing but I did. In 2009 I did not study properly. Mostly I was reading novels and newspapers. I used to hang around with friends too often. When my secondary school certificate examination result was published, it was average and not so good. It was the worst moment of my life. Only one person was always beside me, she is my mother. I saw her tears that time.

She cried. She told me many times that I should not lose my time. I needed to focus on my studies but I ignored her advice. She always supported me anything otherwise - I wouldn't have passed my SSC exams.

Tearing my heart apart, mom passed away on 24 May 2012, at Dhaka; that is time I was obtaining a Diploma in Pharmacy. After she passed away, I completed my study in Bangladesh and then I studied at China for my higher studies. Now I am working as a researcher at a reputed Organization. I have published several research articles in international journals. My mother gave me everything in my life; she was the greatest women in the world and my heart.

The writer is a researcher, Bio-informatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Darwar-e- Shayeeri
Butterfly
Remembering my mother
Three poems celebrating Eid
Soul aches...
A Letter to Jannah
Storm and I
The Writer’s Meadow


Latest News
Trader hoards 57,000 liters soybean in four godowns
Woman crushed under train in Habiganj
Low pressure in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone
Russia fine tunes Victory Day parade amid Ukraine campaign
543 killed in 427 accidents in April: Road Safety report
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country
Natore bus collision death toll rises to 7
Two stabbed over senior-junior feud in Munshiganj
Injured IU student dies at Dhaka hospital
Muhith's dua mahfil today
Most Read News
India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves
Sarwoer punished for resentment after being denied of promotion
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
AL govt proves once again it's enemy of people: Fakhrul
Two persons killed in Dinajpur road mishap
14th round of BPL Football begins Saturday
FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
President M Abdul Hamid offers munajat along with others
BNP leaders led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft