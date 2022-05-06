Video
Country likely to face  cyclone Asani this month

Minister satisfied over preparation

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Giving the indication of hitting a cyclone 'Asani' by first half of this May, State
    Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md Enamur Rahman on Thursday said that Bangladesh is prepared to tackle the cyclone Asani which has formed in the Andaman Islands.
"We had set up more than 14,000 shelter centres in the coastal areas during Cyclone Amphan and sheltered more than 24 lakh people. We still have that capacity. I hope we can deal with cyclone Asani too", the state minister stated while briefing media after a meeting held at Secretariat on Thursday.
Dr. Enamur said a cyclone system has developed near the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, which might turn into a low pressure by May 9. By May 11, the cyclone may turn into a depression, which in turn might transform into deep depression and finally into a cyclone.
The cyclone has been named 'Asani' and its landfall has not yet been calculated, he added.
Besides, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain with strong winds in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.
According to latest Met Office forecast on Thursday, some places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience temporary gusts or stormy wind along with rain with thunderstorms.
Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions may have similar weather conditions, said the forecast.
About the cyclone, the state minister said in the briefing held at his ministry conference room, "Since Bangladesh is a cyclone prone country, we have bitter experiences. Millions of people had lost their lives in the cyclones. For this reason, we have held a preliminary meeting on Thursday. There has been a discussion about when there will be low pressure and when there will be depression."



