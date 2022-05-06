US intel helped Ukraine target Russian generals: NYT

WASHINGTON, May 5: Intelligence provided by the United States has helped the Ukrainian military target several Russian generals since Moscow's invasion, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Citing multiple senior US officials, the newspaper said that of the approximately dozen Russian generals killed by Ukrainian forces, "many" had been targeted with the help of US intelligence.

The US National Security Council slammed the assertion that the United States was helping Ukraine kill Russian generals as "irresponsible."

"The United States provides battlefield intelligence to help the Ukrainians defend their country," NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson told AFP in an email. -AFP







