Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:14 AM
India’s Kashmir region gets redrawn constituencies ahead of elections

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

NEW DELHI, May 5: India published on Thursday a new list of redrawn political constituencies for the former state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), giving greater representation to the Muslim-majority region's Hindu areas and paving the way for fresh elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government broke up J&K into two federal territories in 2019 as part of a move to tighten its grip over the region, which is at the heart of more than 70 years of hostility between India and Pakistan.
Anticipating protests in a region fighting Indian rule for decades, the government put many political leaders under house
    arrest and cut off internet connections when it announced the move to split the state. J&K originally comprised the mainly Muslim Kashmir Valley - the bone of contention between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan - the Hindu-dominated Jammu region, and the remote Buddhist enclave of Ladakh.    -REUTERS


