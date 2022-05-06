NSU chairman, 5 others sued for embezzlement

The Anti-Corruption Commission has started a case against six people, including the chairman of North South University's Board of Trustees, for allegedly misappropriating more than Tk 3 billion from

the university's funds for purchasing land for its campus.

The national anti-graft agency's Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case on Thursday.

Chairman of NSU's Board of Trustees Azim Uddin Ahmed, trustees MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman, and Mohammed Shajahan, and the MD of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Amin Md Hilaly have been charged with embezzlement and money laundering in the case. The accused bought 36.81 hectares of land at a low price but provided a much higher estimate to the university authorities with the 'nefarious intention' of embezzling the excess funds, according to the case statement.

-bdnews24.com









