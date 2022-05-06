Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NSU chairman, 5 others sued for embezzlement

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

The Anti-Corruption Commission has started a case against six people, including the chairman of North South University's Board of Trustees, for allegedly misappropriating more than Tk 3 billion from
    the university's funds for purchasing land for its campus.
The national anti-graft agency's Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case on Thursday.
Chairman of NSU's Board of Trustees Azim Uddin Ahmed, trustees MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman, and Mohammed Shajahan, and the MD of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Amin Md Hilaly have been charged with embezzlement and money laundering in the case. The accused bought 36.81 hectares of land at a low price but provided a much higher estimate to the university authorities with the 'nefarious intention' of embezzling the excess funds, according to the case statement.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country likely to face  cyclone Asani this month
US intel helped Ukraine target Russian generals: NYT
Local admin men assault tourists at Jaflong
India’s Kashmir region gets redrawn constituencies ahead of elections
NSU chairman, 5 others sued for embezzlement
Khalid urges Dhaka-bound passengers to cross river thru’ Daulatdia
Ukraine leader appeals for truce to dig out trapped civilians
Haji Selim returns home


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft