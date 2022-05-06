Khalid urges Dhaka-bound passengers to cross river thru’ Daulatdia

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday requested the Dhaka-bound passengers to use the Daulatdia route to cross the Padma River as a small number of ferries are operating at Shimulia.

"People have been able to go home smoothly to celebrate Eid. Therefore, the Dhaka-bound passengers are urged to use Daulatdia terminal to return to Dhaka to avoid mad rush," he said while exchanging Eid greetings

with reporters at the ministry.

Asked if any steps will be taken to increase the number of ferries at Shimulia terminal, the state minister said, "We have repeatedly requested the home-bound people to use Paturia Ghat earlier because limited ferry arrangements have been made for the overall safety of the Padma Bridge."

The law enforcers and others concerned are performing their duties properly to prevent any untoward situation, he added. -UNB









