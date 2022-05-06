Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

He left, returned home as per law says Kamal

Haji Selim returns home

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

Haji Selim returns home

Haji Selim returns home

Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka Haji Salim, who was convicted for a term of 10 years in a graft case, returned home from Bangkok on Thursday noon after completion of his emergency treatment.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said that lawmaker Haji Salim, a convicted in a graft case for a term of 10 years, left and returned to the country in accordance with the law.
The home minister made the remark while talking to the media at his office during exchanging views with media on the first day after Eid-Ul Fitr holiday.
Kamal said that Haji Salim went to Bangkok for emergency treatment and he has come back.
"Whatever legal questions arise, he is a member of the Parliament. He respects the law. He went abroad abiding the law following the court directives," the minister added.
    He also said, "When the High Court gives a verdict, the official verdict arrives too. However, Haji Salim went abroad and came back before the implementation of order."
Ruling party lawmaker Haji Salim went to Bangkok on April 30 through the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for treatment and returned home at around 12:05pm through the same airport.
He was accompanied by his protocol officer Md Sohel, medical assistant Mohammad Ali and private assistant Mohiuddin Belal.
According to his personal officials, he was supposed to return home few days later. But, he decided to come back amid huge criticism over his leaving the country despite the court's order to surrender within 30 working days after releasing the court verdict.
However, Haji Salim will surrender to a lower court in Dhaka on May 16, said his lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raja on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country likely to face  cyclone Asani this month
US intel helped Ukraine target Russian generals: NYT
Local admin men assault tourists at Jaflong
India’s Kashmir region gets redrawn constituencies ahead of elections
NSU chairman, 5 others sued for embezzlement
Khalid urges Dhaka-bound passengers to cross river thru’ Daulatdia
Ukraine leader appeals for truce to dig out trapped civilians
Haji Selim returns home


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft