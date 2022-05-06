

Haji Selim returns home

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said that lawmaker Haji Salim, a convicted in a graft case for a term of 10 years, left and returned to the country in accordance with the law.

The home minister made the remark while talking to the media at his office during exchanging views with media on the first day after Eid-Ul Fitr holiday.

Kamal said that Haji Salim went to Bangkok for emergency treatment and he has come back.

"Whatever legal questions arise, he is a member of the Parliament. He respects the law. He went abroad abiding the law following the court directives," the minister added.

He also said, "When the High Court gives a verdict, the official verdict arrives too. However, Haji Salim went abroad and came back before the implementation of order."

Ruling party lawmaker Haji Salim went to Bangkok on April 30 through the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for treatment and returned home at around 12:05pm through the same airport.

He was accompanied by his protocol officer Md Sohel, medical assistant Mohammad Ali and private assistant Mohiuddin Belal.

According to his personal officials, he was supposed to return home few days later. But, he decided to come back amid huge criticism over his leaving the country despite the court's order to surrender within 30 working days after releasing the court verdict.

However, Haji Salim will surrender to a lower court in Dhaka on May 16, said his lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raja on Thursday.











