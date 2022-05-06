Lightning strikes claims 15 lives

Fifteen people died in country's ten districts in lightning strikes during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Among them, 10 people died on the day of Eid alone.

Three people died in Tangail, two in Habiganj and Dinajpur and one each in Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat, Meherpur, Cox's Bazar, Chandpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur and Noakhali districts.

Three teenagers were killed and two injured in a lightning strike while bathing in a river to prepare for Eid prayers at Kalihati in Tangail. The incident took place on the banks of the new Dhaleshwari river at Hatia in Dashkia union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Arif 15, Mostafa 21 and Faisal 18. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

Two people were killed from lightning strikes in Ajmiriganj and Shayestaganj of Habiganj.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ajmeriganj Police Station Mohammad Masuk Ali and OC of Shayestaganj Police Station Ajay Chandra Dev confirmed the incident.

According to the locals, Shahjahan Mia of Nayanagar village in Sadar union of Ajmiriganj upazila was injured while taking a bath in a pond near his house at around 9 am. The doctor declared him dead after he was taken to the Upazila Health Complex. Sabaj Mia, 28, died on the spot while working in a paddy field near his house in Shaistaganj.

In Dinajpur Shah Alam, 50, son of Osman Gani of Hossainpur village in Bherbheri union of Khansama upazila and Majeda Begum, 40, wife of Fazlur Rahman of Subarnakhuli village of Angarpara union were died in a lightning incident.

A man named Rony Mia, 35 was struck by lightning while visiting his father's grave after performing Eid nazam in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria. The incident took place at Durgapur of Sadar upazila around 9 am. Rony is the son of the late Mohammad Ali of the area.

An elderly man named Mohir Uddin Sheikh (65) was struck by lightning on his way home with wood in Mongla of Bagerhat. The incident took place at Aga Madurpalta village in Mongla upazila. Mohir Uddin Sheikh is a resident of Madurpalta village in Mongla upazila.

A man named Abdur Razzak, 53 was killed in a lightning strike at Manoharpur village in Meherpur Sadar upazila. Resident Medical Officer of Meherpur General Hospital Mokhlesur Rahman confirmed the matter.

A salt farmer named Shamsul Alam, 50 was killed in a lightning strike at Chaufaldandi in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila. Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Monirul Gias confirmed the incident.

A child named Jihad Hossain, 9 was killed in a lightning strike at Hatia in Noakhali. Two more children were injured in the incident. The incident took place at around 12:30 pm in East Nabipur village of Bayarchar union. Jihad Hossain was the son of Shahed Uddin of that village.

A man was killed by a lightning strike in chandpur. The deceased were identified as Rubel Hossain, 26. He was resident of Uttar Kachiyara upazila.

A man was killed after being struck by lightning in Faridpur on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam 25, son of Chiru Matubbor from South Gopalia village in Sonapur union of Saltha upazila. He worked with a private firm in capital Dhaka.











