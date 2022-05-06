Video
Lackluster attendance in govt offices on Thursday

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

After a six-day holiday marking celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the government offices including the heart of the administration, the Bangladesh Secretariat, opened on Thursday--the only working day of the week--for the administration and most government offices were marked by a festive atmosphere.
Most of the Ministers, State Ministers, Secretaries
    fficials and employees attended offices on Thursday, were seen busy in exchanging pleasantries and Eid greetings with each other and media persons in their offices. Later, they left their offices.
However, those who had emergency work were seen leaving office after completing the tasks.
Though there was a rumour of a holiday on Thursday under an executive order, the government refrained of extending the Eid holidays for nine consecutive days. As a result, the government officials and employees could enjoy only six days holidays - from April 29 to May 4 - for the Eid.
However, a section of government officials and employees managed an optional holiday on Thursday to enjoy a nine-day long Eid holidays with family members at their native places.
As a result, there was a very poor attendance at the government offices on Thursday. Only 35 to 45 per cent of the officials and employees joined Thursday's office. Those who came to offices came later than the usual office hours. But, most private offices remained closed on Thursday.
They said taking the advantage of long holidays including optional leave, a huge number officials and employees have observed Eid at their village homes. They may start returning to their workplaces from Friday or Saturday to join offices on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a huge number of home-goers have started returning to Dhaka from Wednesday to avert unnecessary hassles on the roads and last hour traffic congestions. Most bus stoppages, railway stations and launch terminals were seen busy with the people returning to Dhaka after Eid celebration.


