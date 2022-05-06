Video
Closure of Rohingya children’s learning facilities false, fabricated: MoFA

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Diplomatic Correspondent

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Thursday that the reports on closure of Rohingya children's learning facilities and barring teachers or students from attending classes are false and fabricated.
"It is of deep concern that disinformation is being propagated about the learning facilities for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) Rohingya children," the ministry said in a press statement on Thursday.
It said the Bangladesh government is working with the UN agencies to gradually bring learning facilities under Myanmar Curriculum, streamline the volunteer teacher's engagement and adopt policies for their capacity building.
The Government of Bangladesh has arranged learning scopes for the Rohingya children inside the camps through around 5617 learning facilities all of which are in operation and neither Education Sector Operators in Rohingya Camps nor UNICEF (lead agency for education) raised any concern about closing any learning facility, it said.
The FDMN children study under the UNICEF and BRAC developed curriculum called 'Learning Competency Framework and Approach (LCFA)' in the Camps completely free of charge. Since the end of last year, a pilot project, called Myanmar Curriculum Pilot (MCP), has been rolled out in
    Rohingya Camps which follows Myanmar Curriculum and is conducted primarily in Myanmar language. It would gradually replace the LCFA. UNICEF is the lead agency to roll out the Myanmar Curriculum inside the camps free of charge in the learning centers in a phased manner for grades one to twelve.
"Government bodies with the support of the UN agencies are arranging learning in accordance with Myanmar curriculum which would allow every participant to continue to be exposed to their culture, mother tongue, and national identity. It would facilitate reintegration in their ancestral society in Rakhine State smoothly upon their voluntary return," it said.


