Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 May, 2022, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New Market Clash

Three more arrested

Published : Friday, 6 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent 

Three more persons have been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the deaths of two people and the clashes between Dhaka College students and the traders in New Market area.
The arrestees have been identified as Moazzem Hossain Sajeeb, 23, son of Abdul Mannan of Keraniganj, Mehedi Hassan Bappi, 21, son of Hawladar of Barishal district and Mahmudul Hasan
    Siam, 21, son of Hasan Ali of Shariatpur district.
The three were arrested from Shariatpur and Cox's Bazar districts on Wednesday night, RAB officials said.
Commander Al Moin, Director of Rab's legal and media wing, said Bappi was directly involved in delivery man Nahid's killing.
"Bappi and Sajeeb were employees of Welcome Fast Food. The initial clash erupted when staffers of Capital Fast Food and Welcome Fast Food got engaged in heated arguments over placing tables for selling goods before Iftar on April 18." Later, 10-15 miscreants, known to the staffers of Welcome Fast Food, appeared there around 11.30pm and started beating up the staff of Capital Fast Food.
At one stage, both groups attacked each other, triggering the clash that spread in the Dhaka College area the following day, said Moin.
Bappi and Sajeeb went into hiding after the clashes and to conceal their identities, they had a haircut and had been trying to grab jobs at hotels in Cox's Bazar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country likely to face  cyclone Asani this month
US intel helped Ukraine target Russian generals: NYT
Local admin men assault tourists at Jaflong
India’s Kashmir region gets redrawn constituencies ahead of elections
NSU chairman, 5 others sued for embezzlement
Khalid urges Dhaka-bound passengers to cross river thru’ Daulatdia
Ukraine leader appeals for truce to dig out trapped civilians
Haji Selim returns home


Latest News
Western arms to Ukraine preventing 'quick' end to conflict: Kremlin
Russia 'still ready' to give Azovstal civilians safe passage: Putin
Assault on tourists at Jaflong, 5 arrested
BAF family exchanges Eid greetings
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 143 cr in April
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
Death toll rises to 26 in Chinese building collapse
Two friends killed in Jashore road crash
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
Most Read News
Girl strangled after she severs penis of youth in Dhaka
France, India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
Heavy rain, floods kills 22 in Afghanistan
Bangladesh receives record $2.09 billion remittance in April
President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone
Nearly 15mln deaths associated with COVID-19: WHO
Convicted Haji Salim returns Dhaka from Bangkok
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
Lankan bowlers first 12 balls may pose danger to Bangladesh
Water-logging in Ctg city due to light rain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft