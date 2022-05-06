Three more arrested

Three more persons have been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the deaths of two people and the clashes between Dhaka College students and the traders in New Market area.

The arrestees have been identified as Moazzem Hossain Sajeeb, 23, son of Abdul Mannan of Keraniganj, Mehedi Hassan Bappi, 21, son of Hawladar of Barishal district and Mahmudul Hasan

Siam, 21, son of Hasan Ali of Shariatpur district.

The three were arrested from Shariatpur and Cox's Bazar districts on Wednesday night, RAB officials said.

Commander Al Moin, Director of Rab's legal and media wing, said Bappi was directly involved in delivery man Nahid's killing.

"Bappi and Sajeeb were employees of Welcome Fast Food. The initial clash erupted when staffers of Capital Fast Food and Welcome Fast Food got engaged in heated arguments over placing tables for selling goods before Iftar on April 18." Later, 10-15 miscreants, known to the staffers of Welcome Fast Food, appeared there around 11.30pm and started beating up the staff of Capital Fast Food.

At one stage, both groups attacked each other, triggering the clash that spread in the Dhaka College area the following day, said Moin.

Bappi and Sajeeb went into hiding after the clashes and to conceal their identities, they had a haircut and had been trying to grab jobs at hotels in Cox's Bazar.











