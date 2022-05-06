48 killed in road crash during Eid holidays

At least 48 people were killed and dozens others injured in separate road accidents across the country over the last four days during Eid holiday.

Four people were killed in three separate road accidents in Dhaka. Of them, two people died as a car rammed an auto-rickshaw in Uttara.

The victims were identified as driver Md Tayeb Ali, 65, and passenger Md Taifur Khondker Ratul, 40. The accident occurred on Thursday morning in Uttara Sector-13.

The auto-rickshaw arrived at the Singer intersection in Uttara Sector-13 when it was struck by the car. Tayeb Ali, a native of Jamalpur's Melandaha, lived in Jatrabari's Dholaipar area.

Two other road accident victims were also brought to DMCH for treatment late on Wednesday and were declared dead.

College student Md Shihab, 21, was riding his motorcycle on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Jatrabari when he got into an accident.

After completing his HSC from Government Tularam College, Shihab was preparing to start university. The eldest of two brothers and sister, Shihab lived in Narayanganj's Khanpur area.

Another victim, Abu Siddique, was killed in the Darussalam area of Mirpur. He was a native of Bandarban and worked as a cook at a local madrasa.

Our Rangpur correspondent reports that at least five persons were killed when a microbus and a Mahindra collided head-on at Soleasha Bazar area under Sadar upazila in Rangpur district.

Of the deceased, three died on the spot while two others succumbed to their

injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accident happened on the Rangpur-Syedpur highway at about 7:00pm on Wednesday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Saidul Islam, 35 and Nazma Begum, 45. Saidul was the son of late Kafil Uddin of village Dohazari under Ikarchali union of Taraganj upazila.

Our Panchagarh correspondent added that three teenage motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Natun Islam, 16, son of Paygam Islam, Mahabubar Rahman Shishir, 17, son of Tarek Billal and Abu Bakkar Siddique, 16, son of Abbas Ali hailing from nearby village Ziabari Khalpara in the upazila.

In another incident a madrasa student was killed and his two neighbours were injured in a road accident at Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh district on Thursday.

The deceased was Ishad, 15, son of Kurban Ali, a resident of College Para area under Debiganj union in the upazila. He was a student of Jamir Uddin Dakhil Madrasa.

Our Kushtia correspondent added that two brothers died and five others injured in a head -on collision between a three-wheeler and a pick-up van at Khoksa upazila in Kushtia district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Samirul, 10, and Firoz Mondol, 45, sons of Rezaul Islam.

Our Hajiganj correspondent reported that a three-year-old baby girl was crushed under the wheels of a bus in front of her mother on the Cumilla-Chandpur regional highway under Hajiganj upazila in Chandpur district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Iva was the daughter of CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Murad, a resident of Gogra village.

Our Madaripur correspondent added that three people were killed in a road incident at Mollakandi Battala on the Dhaka-Barisal highway at 7:30 pm on Wednesday

The deceased were identified as Nur Nabi, 26, son of Shahjalal Matubbar of Amgram Telikandi village in Rajoir upazila, Mohammad Amir Sheikh, 35, son of Sajin Sheikh of Nararkandi village and Prant Tapadar, 25, son of Majid Tapadar of Durgabaddi village.

One unknown passenger of the bus was injured in the incident. Although the bus went into the ditch, there were no casualties due to lack of passengers.

Our Pabna correspondent added two motorcycle riders were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a truck carrying a watermelon and a motorcycle at Ishwardi in Pabna. Two others were injured.

The accident took place on the Dashuria-Pakshi road at Chand Ali intersection in Chhalimpur union of the upazila on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 20, son of Sujan Ali of Charmirkamari village under Salimpur union of the upazila. On the other hand, the identity of the driver of the truck was not known.

Our Mymensingh correspondent reported that a motorcyclist died after collusion between motorcycle and CNG on the Gafargaon-Bhaluka Road in Haturiya area of Gafargaon.

Deceased was Goni Bapary, 55, son of late Monsur Bapary of Dulihor area of Hossainpur municipality.

In another incident, two college students were killed and another student was injured when a pickup van hit their motorcycle at Fulbaria in Mymensingh.

Our Sunamganj correspondent added that a youth was killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a motorcycle at Shantiganj in Sunamganj.

The deceased was identified as Fahim Mia, son of late Nuruzzaman, a former member of Chikarkandi village under East Pagla union of the Upazila.

Our Jashore correspondent added that two young men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a roadside pole in Madanpur village in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Shah, son of Saheb Ali of Hazrakhana village under Chaugachha upazila and Sagar, son of Babar Ali. They were both businessmen by profession.

Our Manikganj correspondent reported that two young motorcyclists were killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were Fazley Rabbi Porag, 26, son of Abdur Razzak Mia of Laxmikull area of Rajbari sadar upazilla of Rajbari district and Mohidur Rahman ,30, son of Mofizul Islam of Borundi village under Manikganj Sadar upazila of Manikganj district.

Our Cox's Bazar correspondent said a female passenger was killed and five others sustained critical injuries as the bus driver lost control over the steering wheel and fell into a roadside ditch at Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

The deceased, Sharmin Akhter (23), wife of Md Riyad, hailed from Mirerbag area under Subaru union of Keraniganj.

Our Rajbari correspondent reported that A pick-up van overturned on the Rajbari-Kushtia Highway in Kalukhali upazila of Rajbari on may 4, leaving one person dead on the spot.

Deceased, Shaon Khan (42), was an employee of Anan Satlink, an internet service provider, and a resident of Rajbari Municipality, reports our Faridpur correspondent quoting Jewel Rana, Sub-Inspector of Pangsha Highway Police.

Our Barisal correspondent said two youths were killed and another was injured when their bike collided with a three-wheeler on the busy Barisal-Patuakhali Highway in Jhalakathi district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Nirob, 25, son of Shahjahan Mridha and Limon, 20, son of Nasir Howldar. Both were residents of ward 29 area in Barishal city.

The accident occurred around 12pm near the Kather Ghor area of Nalchity upazila on the Barisal-Patuakhali Highway.

Our Sirajganj correspondent added that at least three people were killed in separate road accident on the Dhaka-Hatikumrul Bonpara Highway, Kamarkhandi -Ullapara Regional Highway and KodaliyaBazar- Kamarkhandi Highway in Sirajganj on Tuesday.

Our Munshiganj correspondent added that one person was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus hit a fish-loaded pickup van on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj on Saturday.

The accident was reported at around 9am from Chaltipara area under the district's Sreenagar upazila.

In another incident, Md Manik, a biker, was killed when he was hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj on Wednesday night.

Our Comilla correspondent added that a man was killed and another was injured in an accident in Laksam upazila on the Comilla-Noakhali Regional Highway. The deceased is Helal Uddin, 50, an employee of Petrobangla's Begumganj branch.

In Gopalganj, a cyclist was killed after being hit by a microbus. The accident took place at Kadampur Bridge in Muksudpur upazila of Dhaka-Khulna highway around 8am on Thursday, Muksudpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Bakar Miah confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Humayun Sheikh, 38, of Daserhat village under Muksudpur upazila.

In another incident an army personnel was killed after a head-on collision between a private car and a motorcycle in Gopalganj. The incident was reported in Kashiani on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 7am on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, son of Manik Mollah in Jessore's Baghapara Upazila.

Our Joypurhat correspondent added that three people were killed and six others were injured in a road accident while they were making videos for TikTok at Puranpiili hilly bypass in Joypurhat district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mosaddak Hossan Shimul and Santo.

In another incident Abdus Salam, a businessman, was killed as he was hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dudchapi Road at Khatlal Upazila at Joypurhat on Thursday.

Our Noakhali correspondent reported that two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sanbagh area and in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali in last three days.

Our Sherpur correspondent added that a young man was killed in a road accident at Nalitabati upazila in Sherpur district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Anwarul Islam, 25, son of Shoriful, a resident of Urfa area in the upazila. He was a fruit trader at a market in the capital.













